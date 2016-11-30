Come for the skiing, stay for the cuisine | ParkRecord.com

Visitors to Deer Valley Resort expect the skiing to be great – it is the United States’ Best Ski Resort, after all. Once visitors bite into their first savory delicacy at any one of the area’s 12 restaurants, they truly appreciate experiencing the complete “Deer Valley Difference.” The winter season at Deer Valley Resort starts on Saturday, December 3, 2016 and is sure to be a treat for skiers and diners alike. Consistently ranked #1 in food and beverage by the readers of SKI Magazine and Zagat Restaurant Guide, Deer Valley’s talented and dedicated team of professionals bring more than 100 years of experience in the culinary arts to the resort.

Deer Valley Resort pioneered the concept of a luxury ski destination, similar to what vacationers receive from a 5-star hotel. Included with that ideal was the pioneering concept of gourmet dining at the destination resort. At Deer Valley Resort, dining is an integral part of a complete vacation experience. From casual, family-friendly cafés and grills, to elegantly rustic restaurants, every Deer Valley dining delight features quality ingredients and creative, fresh preparations with an emphasis on locally sourced products.

“The après ski and dining aspects of the resort is as much a part of the skiing culture as the skiing itself,” said Bob Wheaton, president and general manager of Deer Valley Resort. “The vast array of options available to guests range from specialty wine and spirits and casual appetizers to deluxe seafood entrées and masterful blends of classic and contemporary cuisine.”

A true après effect is delivered with televised sporting events and live music on weekends and holidays at Edgar’s Beer and Spirits Lounge starting on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Featuring beer, fine wine, cocktails and appetizers, guests can unwind from an active day on the slopes while sipping on blueberry mojitos or a hot buttered rum and nosh on Deer Valley Turkey Chili nachos. For a quick pick-me-up or early dining fulfillment, Deer Valley Grocery~Café, open year-round, features fresh roasted coffee and espresso drinks, hot paninis, daily entrée specials or house prepared take-away delights to enjoy in the comforts of your own elegant resort lodging.

Sit-down dining options range from the casual, but tantalizing, brick oven cuisine of The Brass Tag and creative American and international spreads from award-winning Royal Street Café to the justifiably famous Seafood Buffet for chilled shellfish, hot seafood appetizers and entrées, roast duck, prime rib and fabulous desserts. Starting on December 9, 2016 guests can enjoy Seafood Buffet and can ski to lunch at Royal Street Café that same day. Dinner service begins on December 16, 2016 at Royal Street Café, somethings are worth the wait.

Setting a standard in intimacy and elegance amid crackling fireplaces is The Mariposa, Deer Valley’s premier evening restaurant. Savor a variety of dishes and explore the world of flavors from The Mariposa’s tasting-size portions, inviting you to comfortably enjoy multiple selections. From December 2 to December 15, 2016 guests can purchase one small plate and receive the second free of equal or lesser value.

Not to be forgotten is the unique Fireside Dining experience, featuring local favorites from the European Alps served in four courses from stone fireplaces. Horse-drawn sleigh rides are available for hire or an adventurous snowshoe trek before dinner can be arranged to add to the epicurean richness. Fireside Dining opens on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Make sure to make a reservation in advance as the restaurant can fill up quickly.

Foodies and ski aficionados alike are treated to the best of both worlds at Deer Valley Resort.