Find Your Bliss: Enjoy Spring Break at Deer Valley Resort | ParkRecord.com

A spring break ski trip to Deer Valley Resort provides a double dose of bliss: sun and snow.

As the weather changes and temperatures rise, the intensity of life clicks back a little. The ski vibe in the spring is different than in the cold of winter, too. That's why I love spring skiing at Deer Valley®.

Here are a few spring break ski tips to make your time off even better:

Turn off your ski tracking apps and turn up your relaxation.

Don't get me wrong, we all love data feeds. The information at our fingertips with current technology is just short of amazing. Spring skiing, though, is more "chill." Who cares how many runs you ski or how many vertical feet you climb this week? Spring break is all about beautiful views on a bluebird day and working on your goggle tan. Leave tracking for winter.

Sleep in.

The good news is the snow is even better at 10 a.m. than it is at 9 a.m., as it softens in the sun. Catch some mid-morning corn snow, which is a phenomenon created by crystals of snow freezing together at night and then softening during the day. It becomes wonderfully soft and malleable. The ski experience on corn snow can be as good as any powder day.

Leave your handwarmers at home.

With warmer temperatures, your fingers and toes stay warmer. You also don't need to bundle up so much that you are completely unrecognizable.

Bring your ski jacket and gloves.

Don't let the casual vibe and the warm sun on your face fool you. Wear layers under your jacket, as it gets chilly on the lift and as you are flying down the hill. Stash some sunscreen in your pocket and re-apply on a break.

End your day on "the beach" with the sun in your face.

Any lodge will do at Deer Valley Resort, but you'll find me at Silver Lake Lodge with my beverage of choice in hand: a glass of wine or a cold beer. Skiers love to sit back with their best friends, in some of the many Adirondack chairs set out in front of the lodge, kicking their feet out and soaking up the sun.

You only get one spring break every year. Relax and enjoy yours. You deserve it.

Nancy L. Anderson, CFP is a financial planner in Park City, Utah. She writes on learning to ski on the Deer Valley Blog and personal finance on Forbes.com. Find her work on NancyLAnderson.com.