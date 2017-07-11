10K draws roughly 500 participants and a wedding party | ParkRecord.com

Anthony Costales' mind was elsewhere during the Park City Trail Series 10K when he crossed the finish line with a winning time of 38:49.

Though Costales, a Salt Lake City resident, cruised to victory on Saturday morning in the second race of the four-race summer series at Round Valley that drew roughly 500 registered participants, he was thinking about a bigger celebration he would have in a few short hours.

Costales, a former cross-country runner at Chico State University, never thought he'd be running a race the morning of his wedding day.

"The girl I'm getting married to kind of made me," Costales said. "She's doing the series and she thought it would be cool."

His now-wife, Katie Spencer, finished as the third-best female in Saturday's race with a time of 50:21. Spencer, who met Costales on the cross-country team at Chico State, wanted to keep up in the series' standings after winning the 5K race in June, but she also saw the event as an opportunity to make a wedding day memory.

"I signed up for the series, so I thought it would be fun to have all the friends out," Spencer said.

In fact, Costales and Spencer's friends, and former college teammates, also fared pretty well. Dillon Breen and Kara Lubieniecki were both in the area for their friends' special day, but ended up taking third and first in the race's male and female categories, respectively.

Aside from the wedding party that seemingly took over Saturday's race, the overall event went as smooth as the Park City Trail Series team hoped, series director Pete Van Slooten said.

"We were really happy to see this many people come out just for this race," Van Slooten said. "This is about what we had last year in the 10K."

Van Slooten and company are happy with the participation numbers, with the series just being a few years old. The four-part event has grown to a number the Salt Lake Running Company, which organizes the series, is comfortable with. The company is now focused on the quality of the races moving forward.

"We're at the point where we're not pushing to get a whole bunch of people out, but [rather] keep it around this level," Van Slooten said. "[We want to] improve the guest experience. We're kind of flirting with just being completely full and closing it off.

"We're transitioning from growth to getting to a point where it’s an established race. We're just really focused on putting on a good event."

An important aspect of the guests' experience that is completely out of Van Slooten's control is the weather. Lucky for everyone in attendance on Saturday morning, the weather was ideal.

"The conditions were pretty perfect," Costales said. "It's warm for Park City, but still, you can't really complain on this kind of day. Being out there, I didn't notice the heat. Blue skies, too."

Next up in the Park City Trail Series is a bump up to the 15K. The third portion of the event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 12, with an expected start time of 8 a.m.