Agnew’s walk-off puts Miners in control of Region 10 | ParkRecord.com

The Park City High School baseball team was "hosting" Stansbury on Thursday afternoon at Salt Lake Community College after anticipated weather forced the game to move from Park City.

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Park City sophomore Ben Agnew walked up to the plate, with Max Mobley in scoring position after hitting a pinch-hit single and stealing second base.

"Once I saw Mobley get on base, I knew we were one hit away from winning it," Agnew said. "The coaches have preached hitting the ball hard in play and that was all I was trying to do. [Stansbury pitcher Mitch McIntyre] was throwing a great game again, so I was just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere."

With the teams tied atop Region 10 heading into the game, the pressure on Agnew was palpable. The moment almost seemed too big for Agnew, but he knew he needed to step up. McIntyre, a BYU commit, was dealing to this point, registering eight strikeouts in his 6.1 innings of work, but Agnew saw a pitch he liked.

The sophomore planted his foot and swung his bat through the zone, connecting with the pitch. Coming off the bat, the ball was head high and right up the middle, much to the delight of Head Coach David Feasler. The ball got past the infield, which was good enough to send Mobley home for the game-winning run, giving the Miners the 3-2 victory.

"Ben's been swinging the bat really well lately," Feasler said. "It's pretty cool for both [Agnew and Mobley]. Both are sophomores. Both with very bright futures in the program to come up with big hits."

Before Agnew stole the show and saved the day, though, the storyline leading up to the win was the battle between McIntyre and Park City's Ryan Brady. Like his Stansbury counterpart, Brady is also committed to become a BYU Cougar in the fall, so a pitcher's duel was expected.

And a pitcher's duel is what ensued, as the two future teammates were matching the other with each passing inning. Both finished with eight strikeouts and both went the distance on the mound. That is, until Agnew finished the game off in the final frame.

"You've got two Division-1 arms going at it and they were pitch for pitch," Feasler said. "It was a great game. It feels good to end up on the right side of that one, but credit to both sides because [McIntyre] threw a heck of a game for Stansbury and Ryan competed like Ryan always does."

Early on, McIntyre got the better of Brady, recording a triple and a double in his first two at-bats. Thanks to his hot bat, McIntyre gave Stansbury the early 2-0 lead.

The Miners struggled to find answers in the first three innings, but Payton Gross changed that in the fourth. With two runners on the base paths, Park City changed its standing when Gross lined one to the outfield for the two-run triple, tying the game up 2-2.

It would remain that way until the bottom half of the seventh and final inning, when Mobley and Agnew came through in the clutch to win it for the Miners.

This was a big win for the Miners, as it puts them in sole possession of first place in Region 10. With just three regular-season games to go, Agnew and company are eager to finish the job.

"We knew coming into the game that a win would put us in a good place for region, so we really wanted that one and it was great to get it," Agnew said. "We’ve worked hard, so we’re ready to go play these next games and hopefully wrap up region."

Feasler is excited about the prospect of potentially locking up a region title, but the only thing on his mind is getting back on the diamond to fine-tune some things.

"We feel great about where we're at," Feasler said. "We have all year. I'm honestly prepping for [the next] practice and making sure we have a good practice. I want to make sure our guys stay locked in."

The Miners will host Providence Hall on Monday afternoon at Park City High School. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.