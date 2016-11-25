An Olympian offers tips on pre-season conditioning | ParkRecord.com

After a long summer it may be hard to believe ski season is here. Now that it is though, our bodies may require some work to shift from hiking and biking to skiing and snowboarding .

Jillian Vogtli, 13-year U.S. Ski Team veteran and two-time winter Olympian knows how important it is to spend time training before hitting the mountain. Vogtli, now a personal trainer at the PCMARC wants to help everyone to reach their winter fitness potential by offering a few simple, equipment-free workouts.

“Some of my clients have forgotten to exercise for the last 25 years, and others are trying to qualify for the U.S. Ski Team,” says Vogtli. No matter what a client’s fitness goal may be, the basis of every training plan is “functional movement and alignment.”

Although skiing and snowboarding utilize similar muscle groups, they can result in very different injuries. The most common ski injuries, ACL and MCL tears can end someone’s whole season. And, after seven knee surgeries and two broken sternums, Vogtli knows how debilitating an injury on the mountain can be.

To combat knee injuries, skiers need to focus on the legs, hips, core and knee stabilizers in the early season. “If you aren’t able to recover from a bump in the terrain, your center of gravity can be thrown off,” making you do an “ACL sit-up,” says Vogtli.

For snowboarders, the most common injuries occur in the wrists and rotator cuffs. Since the feet are strapped into the bindings, keeping the knees at a stable angle, all the force of a fall lands on the upper extremities.

Former U.S. Snowboard Team member and 1999 Half-Pipe World Champion Rick Bower now coaches the U.S. Snowboard Team in Park City. Bower says that the most important preseason exercises for snowboarders should focus on “hip strength and mobility.”

“Getting your butt in shape, literally,” with single leg balance exercises is the best way to build up hip strength and combat muscle imbalances, says Bower. Having a dominant stance (regular or goofy) means that one side of your body is compromised.

“Where there is an imbalance, you create a greater chance of injury,” says Vogtli.

You don’t need to be skiing or snowboarding at the same level as when you left off last season. “Be good to yourself … It’s best to know your boundaries and start slow,” he added.

Vogtli’s Five equipment-free exercises for a stronger ski and snowboard season: