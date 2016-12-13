Anderson tops Dew Tour Breckenridge | ParkRecord.com

Jamie Anderson (South Lake Tahoe, California) was first and Hailey Langland (San Clemente, California) was second in an abbreviated competition at the Winter Dew Tour Saturday. Brandon Davis (Mammoth Lakes, California) teamed up with Reid Smith (Breckenridge, Colorado) to take a third-place podium finish for Ride Snowboards in the Team Challenge.

In a new format for the Dew Tour, the women were scheduled to compete in a big air competition on Friday and a rail jam on Saturday; the scores from each event would then be combined to determine the overall winner. Due to heavy snow, the big air competition was moved to Sunday morning, where it was again cancelled due to weather. The women did compete in the rail jam on Saturday, which ended up determining the overall results.

Anderson showcased her dominating, smooth style on the rails, proving why she is the woman to beat in snowboarding right now. She improved with each run, landing three solid passes with ease. Her highest-scoring run (91.33) featured a gap to 50-50 on the Jeep feature and a boardslide to switch tailslide change up on the first rail.

Langland, who placed third at her rookie Dew Tour appearance in 2015, also improved with each run, demonstrating the slopestyle prowess that has her at the top of the game at the young age of 16. The highlight of each of her runs was a huge gap to backside lipslide on the second feature.

Anderson and Langland were joined on the podium by Canada’s Spencer O’Brien, who placed third. Julia Marino (Westport, Connecticut) rode well at her first Dew Tour appearance, placing fourth.

The team event was new to the Dew Tour and unique for competitive snowboarding. Six brands—Burton, Nitro, Ride, Lib Tech, DC and Salomon—each put together a team of two snowboarders. One team member was to compete on the rail course and the other on the big air jump; the scores were then to be combined to determine the overall team winners. However, due to windy, snowy conditions, the big air event was cancelled and both athletes took three runs on the rail course, counting their best overall run.

Smith was first to ride for the third-place team. His best run (83.66) featured a switch backside 270 on to pretzel 270 out of the first rail. Davis, who was also third in the individual rail competition, utilized the course to its full potential. His best run (73.66) was highlighted by a switch boardslide to 270 out of the first rail.

Team Burton, featuring Canada’s Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe, won the team event. Canada’s Sebastian “Seb Toots” Toutant and Norway’s young Marcus Kleveland were second for Nitro Snowboards. McMorris also won the individual slopestyle competition on Saturday and Sharpe won his fourth-consecutive Streetstyle title.

Ted Borland (Salt Lake City, Utah) teamed up with Canada’s Tyler Nicholson to take fourth for Lib Tech; Jordan Morse (Salt Lake City, Utah) and Torstein Horgmo of Norway were fifth for DC; Jesse Paul (Salt Lake City, Utah) and Hans Mindnich (Stowe, Vermont) were sixth for Salomon.