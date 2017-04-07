Apex Volleyball wins tournament | ParkRecord.com

The youngest Apex Volleyball team from Park City, including a third grader, had an incredible volleyball tournament at Weber High School in late March. Apex was 6-0 in pool play to finish first in their pool. The team then won all three matches in the gold-medal playoff to win the Volleyball Championship.

Apex won their six games in pool play by an average score of 25-18. Then, they played the top three teams in the playoffs, who were second, first and first in their respective pools. The continuous improvement throughout the day helped Apex win these games by an even larger average score of 25-15.

Apex was the best bump, set and hit team in the tournament, which contributed to its success.

"My coaching and teaching was over. I put down my clipboard and just enjoyed the moment," Head Coach Bobby Boggs said. "We were ahead 13-7 of the Gold Championship match against a good Club V team. I was able to enjoy how well they played all day, and just clap and cheer them on. I was proud of how well they played all day as a team. The girls were focused, inspired, gave their best effort, confident, hustled, positive, and they were a nice and supportive team for each other. They were a joy to coach.”

Members of the team include Courtney Lemons, Riley Barnhart, Kelsey Farber, Emma Cook, Paige Adrian, Maggie Beard, Shea Rayner, Ava Bezemer, Gigi Bodily and Laken Coulson.

For more info on the Apex Volleyball club, please contact ApexVolleyballParkCity@gmail.com