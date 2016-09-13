Athletic Republic lands new partnership | ParkRecord.com

Athletic Republic, a growing leader in sports performance training, has announced its new partnership with US Lacrosse and MedStar Health. With the opening of a new Athletic Republic training center within the MedStar Health facility at US Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Maryland, this September, the new partnership is designed to help advance the athletic development of lacrosse athletes while also providing them support during their recovery from injury.

Athletic Republic has made a name for itself over the past 25 years training more than 1 million athletes of all ages. Their individualized approach to each athlete’s development has helped players move from the bench to the starting lineup, from freshman to varsity squads, from select programs to university teams, and now from a development program to elite athletes. Athletic Republic is the preferred training partner of the U.S. National Lacrosse teams.

“Some of the key areas we’ll look to improve with athletes training at the US Lacrosse center are their top-end speed, first-step quickness, explosive power and game-day stamina,” said Jay Dyer, strength and conditioning coordinator for the U.S. National Teams Program. “I’ve worked with Athletic Republic earlier in my career and I’m thrilled to be teaming with them again.”

The Athletic Republic training center within the MedStar Health facility at US Lacrosse Headquarters is being managed by MedStar Health, which is also providing Physical Therapy and Return to Play services within the new Lacrosse Complex.

“We’re very excited to bring on an established healthcare partner like MedStar, which has extensive experience working with elite and professional teams,” explained Charlie Graves, CEO of Athletic Republic. “The collaboration between MedStar, US Lacrosse and Athletic Republic is destined to help develop and improve the competitive abilities of lacrosse players for years to come.”

“The equipment and related technology provided by Athletic Republic represent a powerful addition to our U.S. Teams’ training program,” said US Lacrosse CEO Steve Stenersen. “We’re excited to have such an exclusive resource for national team athletes at our new national headquarters.”