Bike Swap returns this month | ParkRecord.com

As the seasons change in Park City, so does the dynamic of sports.

Locals are packing up their skis and snowmobiles. The ski resorts are hoping for the snow to melt so their spring and summer activities are ready to go by opening day. And with each passing day, so it seems, there are more and more Parkites out and about in the warmer weather looking for their exercise fix.

In order to accommodate the hundreds of cyclists and trail riders in the area gearing up for the season, Young Riders will be hosting its annual Bike Swap the weekend of May 13-14 at The Yard. While many view this as a cheaper alternative to getting new gear each season, it's also beneficial to the Young Riders, which has up to 350 kids in its summer program.

"This is a fundraiser that helps us provide scholarships for kids that can join the program," Young Riders Accountant Julie Minahan said. "We [also] help support the local trail system with Mountain Trails Foundation and the Wasatch Trails Alliance."

Like the many ski swaps in town, Young Riders will be checking in, pricing and selling new or used bicycles and biking equipment from Park City residents. Minahan is expecting over 500 items for sale at the Bike Swap. Young Riders will use 20 percent of the commission to aid in its summer endeavors.

From buying a child's first bicycle to finding the perfect cruiser for a nice summer day, there's a little bit of something for everyone at the Bike Swap.

"It's definitely a big inventory, so if anyone is looking for a new thing there's always something for you," Minahan said. "We have the whole gamut for that."

While checking in gear is nothing new to those who have participated in the past, the way one would go about it is much easier this year. Young Riders has set up a system in which those who are hoping to sell equipment at the Bike Swap can check in their gear online through its website.

After someone completes all the necessary steps online, all she or he will need to do is take the registered gear to The Yard on the drop-off days, get a printed label, slap it on the gear and walk out.

"That's always kind of a load on people — go and fill out all the paperwork — so it's nice that they can just do that at home," Minahan said.

For those who prefer the old system, gear can be checked in from now until the Wednesday before the event at Jan's Mountain Outfitters or White Pine Touring during regular business hours. Equipment can also be checked in on the Thursday (3-7 p.m.) and Friday (noon-8 p.m.) before the Bike Swap, which are also the days those who check in online can drop off their gear.

For the last four to five years, the event has been pretty similar, Minahan said. The door will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning (May 13). By 10:30 a.m., the Young Riders expect 80 percent of the inventory to be gone. Sweet deals are bound to be present, but for a limited time.

The event will last two days, as there are still plenty of incentives to go throughout.

"People are motivated, but we also want people to know that there's still a deal and there's still stuff to buy on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday," Minahan said. "The equipment on Sunday could be a little bit cheaper than on Saturday. Some people come in on Sunday looking for a deal."

For information on the Bike Swap or to register gear for the event, visit http://youngriders.com/bike-swap/.