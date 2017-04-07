Brady blanks Cowboys, pulls off no-hitter | ParkRecord.com

Park City High School pitcher Ryan Brady knew it was going to be a good day not long after stepping onto the mound. He breezed through the first two innings with relative ease, hitting his mark pitch after pitch, and most importantly, not surrendering any base hits.

The pattern continued into the third inning, then the fourth, and so on. Much of the time, pitchers don't even realize they are throwing a no-hitter until the final inning or so. Brady, however, had a different experience.

"I realized [I had a no-hitter going] earlier in the game," Brady said. "I just had it in my mind and I was working toward it."

Brady, who is committed to play baseball at BYU next year, completed a no-hitter on Tuesday afternoon to lead Park City to the 4-0 win over Grantsville at Park City High School. The pitcher finished with 12 strikeouts on the game, which included him striking out the side in the final inning.

While this wasn't the first no-hitter of his career, it was Brady's first of the season. Head Coach Dave Feasler is certainly glad to have him on the roster.

"The kid's a special talent," Feasler said. "He was first-pitch strike on everybody. He got a lot of ground balls, wasn't trying to strike everyone out. The thing that impresses me with Ryan is his competitiveness and intensity on the mound. I hope that permeates through the program."

Brady, with a recently-dyed blonde mullet hairstyle, never faced more than three batters per frame, retiring almost everyone in order. An error by Park City's third baseman Ben Agnew in the seventh and final inning did keep Brady's game from being a perfect one. Even then, he proceeded to strike out the next three batters to secure the win and the feat.

Aside from the error, the defense aided Brady by taking care of business when Grantsville did put the ball in play, something Feasler was pleased with.

"Defense was solid today," Feasler said. "That was my message before the game. [Brady] works his tail off and we've got to play a clean defensive game behind him. I thought today was that day."

Helping the Miners earn their four runs was Colton Thompson, who produced three runs batted in after going 2 for 3 at the plate. Sam Starley knocked in the final run in the third inning thanks to a sacrifice fly to right. Thompson, Starley and Josh Lansky registered two hits each.

Park City had quite the busy week with three games scheduled within four days. On Thursday, the Miners hosted Uintah at PCHS, where they dropped a close one 1-0.

The Miners couldn't get anything going at the plate, mustering just three hits throughout the game. Wyatt Hudgens was on the rubber for Park City, giving up seven hits in seven innings. Though he picked up the loss, Hudgens did lead the game in strikeouts with six.

Friday's game between Park City and Grantsville, their second of the week, took place after this edition went to print. The Miners traveled to Grantsville for the game. Their next contest will be on Tuesday afternoon at Tooele.