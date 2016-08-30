Braves drop to 0-2 with 26-12 loss | ParkRecord.com

Traveling to Duchesne to face the Eagles is never an easy task for a high school football team.

Though Duchesne is a 1A school, they’re a powerful squad that frequently competes with bigger schools.

On Friday night, the North Summit Braves had the unenviable task of loading the bus and heading south to face the Eagles.

The Eagles took an early lead via a big play — a 70-yard touchdown pass. North Summit Coach Devin Smith said Duchesne’s first touchdown was one of the most unbelievable plays he’s ever seen.

“Early on, I felt like we were dominating the game,” he said. “We got the ball down to about the 25-yard line and fumbled. They recovered and, a couple plays later, they threw a pass on third-and-long. In a 20-yard distance, it got tipped three times by three different players and landed in a fourth player’s lap and he ran 70 yards for a touchdown.”

A two-yard scoring run extended Duchesne’s lead to 14-0. By halftime, North Summit trailed 20-6. In the third quarter, the Eagles scored again to take a 26-6 lead. The Braves scored in the fourth, but couldn’t continue the comeback and ended up losing 26-12.

The Braves’ first touchdown was a 67-yard pass from quarterback Braxten Northrup to running back Tristan Woolstenhulme. The second score was a 30-yard pass from Northrup to Logan Rex.

Smith said the Braves played better in the second half, but a late fumble doomed the comeback attempt.

“We lost our momentum after that,” he said. “We’ll work on taking care of the ball, but [Friday’s two fumbles] were just unfortunate.”

Smith added that Duchesne’s offensive execution gave the Braves problems.

“Duchesne runs what they run very well,” he said. “We really had a hard time controlling them and we really had a hard time with their sweep. We played better [in the second half], but we still have some things to work on.”

Smith said the Braves still have time to right the ship; they’ll work on some new offensive schemes in practice this week.

“We’re going to have to make some changes, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” he said. “We’ve got some kids that are committed to winning and they want to be good leaders. These kids are really determined, but it’s not going to happen overnight.”

On Friday night, North Summit (0-2) will host Enterprise, a 2A South school. Smith said containing Enterprise’s running game will be critical for North Summit’s success.

“They have a really good running back — really strong and shifty,” he said. “We have to limit what he does. Offensively, they run through that kid.”

Friday night’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in Coalville.