Changing the Game comes to Park City | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Sport and Wellness Coalition is sponsoring two days, Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday Oct. 29, of free presentations and discussion on youth sport in our community. The Coalition is bringing in John O’Sullivan, the Founder and CEO of the Changing the Game Project, which he started in 2012 in order to help parents, coaches and youth sports organizations put some more “play” in playing sports.

The purpose of the free event is to bring the Park City sport community together through interactive discussion around the theme of “Changing the Game.” With O’Sullivan’s guidance, the community will explore ways in which sport and wellness organizations, parents and athletes can work together to “Change the Game.”

On Friday night, youth sport club directors and administrators will meet at the Utah Olympic Park to discuss obstacles each faces in providing sports programming in Park City. The goal will be to gain perspective on how other clubs function, present models and resources that promote sport performance, and to encourage collaboration between the organizations to provide the best practices for the youth of our community.

On Saturday morning, the free presentations will take place at the Park City High School Lecture Hall. The first presentation is for coaches and will start at 9-10 a.m. The purpose of this presentation is to bring coaches in our community together for an educational presentation and interactive discussions around the theme of “Changing the Game.” O’Sullivan will present information and ideas regarding the challenges coaches face in youth sport today. Being a great coach has never been more important, and it has never been more challenging. Coaching young athletes is an art, not a science, and the information you will hear in this presentation will help coaches navigate the maze of youth sports, and put a smile on your young athlete’s face, whether he or she is six or 16 years old. This presentation will be valuable regardless if you coach professionally or a volunteer club coach or a parent that coaches a recreation team.

The final free presentation on Saturday will be for parents and their athletes from 10:30 -11.30 a.m. Being a great sport parent has never been more important, and it’s never been more challenging. O’Sullivan will present information and ideas regarding the challenges parents face in youth sports today. At the same time the parent meeting is taking place there will be an interactive athlete presentation on personal excellence. Professional athletes and Olympians will be there to share their challenges, insights and recommendations to your children on what it takes to be the best.

For more information please contact Matthew Terwillegar at 435.602.9401, mterwillegar@uolf.org