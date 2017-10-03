Check out what’s going on in sports this week

Basin Recreation UEA Fall Break Camp

Need a place for your kids to play during Fall Break? Sign up for Basin Recreation's UEA Break Camp Oct. 19 and 20. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Games, arts and crafts, and swimming opportunities are available, so be sure to pack a swimsuit, towel, lunch and snacks. Cost is $40 per day or $75 for both days. Add an art class for $10 more each day. To register, visit this website or call 435-655-0999.

PC MARC offers P.E. for homeschoolers

The PC MARC is offering a weekly one-hour phys-ed class to homeschooled children. A variety of fun, physical activities are designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. Classes are held Fridays, 10-11 a.m. from Sept.15 through May 2018. The fee is $25 per month and the program is for ages 5 to 12. For more info on scheduled activities and to register, visit this website or call 615-5400.

Park City Water Polo

The Park City High School water polo team defeated Olympus High School in a close 6-5 game last weekend, according to a press release. The undefeated boys team won what those close to the team called "their toughest contest yet" in a defensive battle that went down to the game's final moments. The Miners were paced through multiple scores from Eli Thalos and Kiyan Mohebbizadeh with Jack Troxel adding a solo goal.

The girls game was also close, with the Miners trailing by the end of the third quarter. The Miners rallied in the fourth, catching up then pulling ahead to a 7-5 victory. Good team passing and scoring from five different Miners and a hat trick from Maya Mohebbizadeh put the team ahead. Park City will play Murray High School on Saturday Oct. 7 at Kearns High School.

Fieldhouse Indoor Pickleball League

Basin Recreation is offering pickleball league on their brand new indoor pickleball courts. So, this fall and winter the Fieldhouse will be hosting the Indoor Adult Pickleball Mixer League, where contestants play two matches a week while rotating partners throughout the season. There are two separate leagues — League 1 for leisurely recreational players and League 2 for the more advanced and competitive players. League 1 will meet up every Sunday at noon and play two 45-minute matches while League 2 will meet at 1:30 p.m. for two 45-minute matches. The programs run from Oct. 15 through Dec. 17 and will cost $40 per person.

Register online or at the Fieldhouse front desk. If you have any questions contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16.

Halloween Yoga Glow & HIGH Fitness

Basin Recreation will offer Halloween Yoga Glow and High Fitness classes at the Fieldhouse's studio A on Oct. 28. Yoga Glow runs from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. & HIGH Fitness from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Yogis are encouraged to dress up for a spooky morning under black lights. Drop-ins cost $5.00, but the class is free for those in full costumes.

Ski Conditioning Fitness Program

A ski conditioning fitness program will be available at Basin Recreation's fieldhouse from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30 every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 a.m. The program is designed for safe training and teaches speed, overload, power, plyometric drills, agility/balance and strength exercises. Classes are sold for $100 for 10 and are pre-pay only, no drop-ins.

Youth Fall Volleyball Clinics

Basin Recreation Fall Volleyball runs Oct. 3 to Nov. 2 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Players will learn the basics and play matches and mini-tournaments for friendly competition. Cost is $60 for third- through fifth-graders and $100 for sixth- through ninth-graders. Three free skills and drills clinics will be offered after the fall session for those wanting extra play or who are interested in playing at a more competitive level. First- and second-graders can learn the basics of volleyball with adapted play for younger children. Available Fridays from Oct. 6 to Nov. 3 at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Participation costs $40 and are limited to 20 players. Register online or call the Fieldhouse Front Desk at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Archery Classes

NASP certified staff will lead archery classes that teach everything kids ages 10 to 15 need to know about safely hitting a bull's eye. Equipment is provided, and safety and technique will be taught with challenging games at the PC MARC, Oct. 3-26 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m. The fee is $75. For more info and to register visit Park City Recreation’s website or call 615-5400.

Lacrosse Clinics

The Fieldhouse will offer fall clinics to those interested in learning the fundamentals of lacrosse. This program provides basic skills of movement, catching, and throwing with gradual introduction to game play. Equipment will be provided. Clinics run from Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. Kindergarten through second grade clinics will be on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. $80 per participant for six clinics, $20 per drop-in participant. Register online, call 435-655-0999, or visit the Fieldhouse.

Bike with Basin Youth

Bike with Basin Youth and explore the trails, learn bike safety, and bike etiquette. Boys and girls ages 8 to 12 will enjoy beginner and intermediate bike rides on local trails. Riders must have some mountain biking experience. Rides will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sessions will be held in September and October. Cost is $150 for each session. Trail locations will be emailed to participants. Space is limited to 20 riders. To register, visit this website or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit this website to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit this website.