Christoffersen hopes to attract attention at combine | ParkRecord.com

Park City High School football player Conner Christoffersen has heard it all before.

For much of his prep career, he's been told that he wasn't good enough. Many former coaches and recruiters wouldn't have pegged him as someone who could potentially go on to play at the collegiate level.

But Christoffersen — a 6-foot-2, 195-pound linebacker — who was recently invited to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Rocky Mountain Super Regional Combine, is out to prove doubters wrong.

"I always thought it would be kind of cool to be invited to something this big," Christoffersen said. "It's a great experience to have something to prove and show that I am good at football. I have this huge opportunity to play college in football and to show what I have as a football player."

Christoffersen, who will be a senior at Park City this upcoming year, will travel to the Foothill Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, where the combine will take place, July 8-9. There, in front of coaches from varying collegiate levels, he will participate in a handful of typical combine drills, such as the 40-yard dash, a shuttle run and the bench press.

He did all of this last month at a smaller combine in Utah run by Blue-Grey Football, where players, based on their performance, were selected to participate in the Super Regional. Christoffersen was one of just four Utah kids selected from the Utah combine to advance in the process.

"I actually was kind of surprised, because it took a decent amount of time to get the letter to say I was invited to the regional one," Christoffersen said. "So, I kind of felt a little down and said, 'Well, at least I went to the first one. That was still a huge improvement. I was the only one from Park City that got to go to that.'

"Then, when I saw the letter, I freaked out and was super excited."

The Blue-Grey Football combines and eventual All-American games (three games to be broadcast on ESPN3), which Christoffersen hopes to qualify for if he performs well in Denver, don't carry the same clout that other high school games hold, such as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl or the Under Armour All-American Game.

That said, players like Christoffersen, who may not be the stars of their teams, but put in the necessary work to continue improving, hope to prove they belong. The soon-to-be senior, who registered 36 total tackles and 1.5 sacks last year as a junior, has been lifting every day in the mornings with his parents and after school with the football team.

If anything, he hopes his work ethic sticks out.

"It would mean a lot to me [to be selected to an All-American game], because I have always loved football," Christoffersen said. "I've always put that on the top of my list pretty much. I have put in so much work for it, and to see all my work pay off, with my parents and the football team, I give them a decent amount of credit for helping me out."

Heading into the summer, Christoffersen hasn't received much interest outside of in-state school Dixie State, but he feels this experience could help him garner some more attention.

"If I do really well and just show what I can do, maybe a few Division-2 or Division-3 or junior colleges, I would love to get recruited by them," Christoffersen said. "I feel like this would help me be more successful and help me get looked at by more schools."

Whether or not Christoffersen performs well enough to be selected to one of the Blue-Grey All-American games is yet to be seen. But whatever happens, the linebacker-running back hybrid knows the experience will be worth it.

Various websites and coaches can create an endless amount of player rankings and debate who the best players are at the high school level all they want, but Christoffersen isn't grinding every day for those people.

"If you ever feel like you are unappreciated or don't feel like you're doing your best, just have the mindset to push through," Christoffersen said. "Don't worry about what other people say and just focus on yourself. Try to be better for your own personal self. Try to be your own personal best."