Confident Miners breeze by Union | ParkRecord.com

The Park City High School boys' tennis team has always had tough battles with region rival Union. As the Miners aim for a state title in 2017, the narrative between the schools is changing.

Thanks to sweeps in both singles and doubles play, the Miners walked away from the PC MARC on Tuesday afternoon with a 6-0 over the Cougars.

"We obviously have a history with them," Head Coach Hunter Nicholas said. "We had some pretty competitive matches in the past, but our guys are coming off a confidence-building tournament. They've had some good matches of late. They're really kind of striding into themselves a little bit. Yeah, it feels good [to get the win]."

Cole Lee took care of business in the No. 1 singles spot by winning 6-0, 6-1, while Spencer Kunkel got by his opponent by the same score on the No. 3 singles court. Connor Burke didn't drop a single game in the No. 2 slot, easily getting by 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles play, Charlie Lambert and Alex Burkemper took care of business on the No. 1 court with a 6-0, 6-1 victory, while Quinn Dicesaris and Colton Stephens, Park City's No. 2 doubles team, won their match 6-1, 6-1. Rounding out doubles play was the duo of Jack Wright and Trevor Feldkircher, who swept their Union counterparts in the No. 3 spot.

Nicholas is pleased with the way his team is playing, even if it makes for some difficult lineup decisions week in and week out.

"We've had a number of lineup changes over the last few weeks," Nicholas said. "We're deep, so we've got options. That's nice as a coach, because it keeps them motivated and I move them around to keep them on their toes. [It allows them to] keep pushing each other every day to try to get a little better."

The confidence-building tournament Nicholas referred to earlier was the Stephen Wade Invitational, which had some of the state's best teams in attendance, regardless of classification. Despite the tougher competition, the Miners stepped up by securing the tournament title, narrowly edging out Spanish Fork, a 4A school.

"I think these guys rose to the occasion," Nicholas said. "It motivates them. I was very impressed. We kind of went into it with a team goal of really kind of being mentally tougher than anyone we played. That ultimately comes down to being more present, and they proved that. They proved that they were capable of doing that.

"As a team, through individual efforts, we had great team success down there. I'm proud of the guys and they've been working hard. They deserve it."

With three dual matches and a tournament under their belts, the undefeated Miners' preseason aspirations of becoming UHSAA 3A state champions seems within reach. As long as the players continue to focus on the minor details, Nicholas said, Park City will be a threat for the title.

"At this point, it just comes down to taking care of the little things, the details," Nicholas said. "If we can really clean some things up around the edges, I think these guys are all capable of playing good tennis. … We're heading in the right direction."

Next up for the Miners is a home contest with Grantsville on Thursday, April 6. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. at the PC MARC.