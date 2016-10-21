Costumed Dodgeball for Adults to Celebrate Halloween at the PC MARC | ParkRecord.com

The PC MARC is offering another fun way for adults to celebrate Halloween with its first-ever 6v6 Coed Dodgeball Tournament for those 21 and over. The tournament will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the PC MARC’s gymnasium, leaving ample time for participants to head out to Halloween parties that night. All players must be in costume to play and to be eligible for a slew of fun prizes.

“We thought this would be a fun way to blow off steam and give people a chance to throw things at their friends, family or co-workers,” Jessica Moran, Recreation and Marketing Supervisor for PC Recreation, said. “There is an $80 fee per team, and while there are six players at once, each team can have up to eight people on its roster.”

Snacks will be provided, and players are welcome to bring their own beverages to be consumed in a designated area. The winning team will be awarded t-shirts, Best Team Costume will get their $80 registration fee refunded, and the Best Individual Costume winner will receive a one-month PC MARC facility pass.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some awesome, creative costumes at the PC MARC on Saturday,” Moran said.

Registration is required by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28. Get your team together, and register at parkcityrecreation.org, in person at the PC MARC, or by calling 615-5400.