Cross-country Miners finish strong at Wasatch Rendezvous

The Park City High School cross-country team competed at the Wasatch Rendezvous at the Cottonwood Complex in Salt Lake City on Saturday, winning first place in the girls and fourth place in the boys varsity races.

The junior varsity girls swept the top 15 in their race for the third consecutive time this season. Leading the way was Lainie Childers placing fifth, followed by Shelby Oraskovich, Josie Marshall, and Alana Buckman in seventh, eighth, and ninth respectively. Ellie Anderson, Lily Starley, and Lauren Pederson rounded out the scoring results in 11th, 12th, and 14th.

Girls varsity dominated the meet as well, taking the win overall. Daisy Townshend pulled the team along, finishing with a time of 19 minutes, 51.19 seconds. She was closely followed by Sydney LaPine, Samantha Herman, MacKenna Doilney, Liza Greene, Stephanie Burnham , and Camille Breiholz .

Connor Campbell led the junior varsity boys race with his 16th-place. Nick Wilcox in 24th and Zach Robinson in 26th were close behind. Park City's top finishers in the Varsity race were Reese McGrathand Nick Burnzwith some of their fastest times this season.

The team will be competing in three more races before season's end.

This Friday, the Miners will host their invitational at Round Valley starting with JV Girls at 4:30 p.m. There will be an open race at 4:00 p.m. available for anyone in the community to run.

Recommended Stories For You

The team will compete in Region Championships at Cottonwood Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 11, where they hope to claim the trophy again. The State Championships will be held at Sugarhouse Park the following Wednesday, Oct. 18.