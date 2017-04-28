Deer Valley takes mountain biking to new extremes | ParkRecord.com

Deer Valley Resort is continuing its largest-ever summer investment to modernize and update its existing mountain biking/hiking trail inventory with the creation of Tsunami, an expert-level flow trail. For the third summer in a row, Deer Valley has enlisted world-renowned bike park development company, Gravity Logic, to help deliver the highly successful trail updates.

The Tsunami trail will contain large 10-foot berms and jumps and 25-foot table tops and step downs. The trail begins in the meadow behind Bald Mountain at 9,000 feet and will end at Silver Lake Village at 8,100 feet. One and a half miles and 900 vertical feet of the trail will open in sections throughout the course of the summer season.

The previous two summers, Deer Valley has created Tidal Wave, an intermediate flow trail, and Holy Roller, a new beginner flow trail to offer an even greater mountain biking experience for all abilities and families.

"With the addition of Tsunami, the resort's network of updated biking trails provides the type of downhill thrill and excitement sought after by all biking levels," said Bob Wheaton, president and general manager of Deer Valley Resort.

In addition to Tsunami, Tidal Wave and Holy Roller, the start of the IMBA Epic Mid Mountain Trail is located near the base of Deer Valley's Sterling Express chairlift and next to Silver Lake Lodge. Deer Valley has three lifts accessing more than 9,400 feet of elevation and an extensive trail network. With hiking trails, cross-country trails and technical downhill trails, Deer Valley provides a diverse web of single track in Park City.

Deer Valley Resort's website provides detailed information on mountain biking and hiking/scenic ride lift ticket rates, as well as information on bike rentals, clinics and tours. Summer chairlifts operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (conditions permitting) and ample parking is available at Snow Park Lodge.

Adding to the resort's new trail offering, each Wednesday in July and August, Deer Valley Resort will extend its mountain biking playground hours to host the Twilight Ride Series with SCOTT Sports. The SCOTT Twilight Ride Series takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Silver Lake Express and Sterling Express chairlifts. All Deer Valley summer operations at both Snow Park and Silver Lake Lodges will remain open for the extended Twilight Rides. Private biking lessons will be available if reserved in advance.

For more information on Deer Valley Resort's new expert Tsunami trail, general mountain biking and hiking information and all summer operations, please visit deervalley.com or contact the resort's Senior Communications Manager, Emily Summers, at 800-424-DEER (3337) or 435-645-6522. To follow summer happenings at the resort on social media, search #DeerValleyMoment.