Eight Miners selected to boys’ golf all-state teams | ParkRecord.com

When you win nine state championships in a row, you’re bound to have some of the state’s best golfers run through Park City High School’s boys’ golf program. So when this year’s Utah all-state teams were announced by the Utah section of the PGA, it was no surprise to see that Miners littered both the first- and second-team lists.

After winning the 2016 UHSAA 3A state championship in dominant fashion, Park City found eight of its golfers on either the first or second team. Five of those golfers — Eli Kimche, Josh Lansky, Cole Lee, Zane Schemmer, Dean Tsandes — would make up nearly half of the dozen on the first team, while the remaining trio — Parker Cutt, Jack Hanskat, Jack Wright — secured spots on the second team. Overall, Park City secured eight of the 22 available all-state selections.

“I’m super excited about that for the kids,” Head Coach George Murphy said. “I’m just excited for them. [These accolades] reaffirm what they were able to accomplish this year. It’s a nice recognition for them. … Especially to pick all eight [golfers] on the first and second all-state teams is a huge accomplishment.”

The list of achievements for this year’s Miners continues to grow, as this is also the first year that they have placed five golfers on the first team. On the surface, it would appear that this might have to do with the first team being extended to 12 golfers this year, but that’s just not the case.

Being one of the only sports that puts together its all-state teams purely based on numbers, you truly earn your spot on one of these lists. The calculations are put together by averaging the golfers first- and second-round scores at the state championships in October (65 percent of the score) with their adjusted region average throughout the season (the remaining 35 percent).

To put into perspecteive just how impressive this feat is, all five of the first-team selections from Park City, with this calculation, would have been first-teamers in the 4A classification, as well.

“Our scores were better than all of 4A and most of 5A, except for one team,” Murphy said. “It makes them feel like they belong. They established themselves and are just kind of keeping that tradition and keeping those high expectations alive.”

The Miners certainly deserved their positions on these all-state teams after an impressive run to a ninth-straight title. Their 569-stroke total at the state championships at Soldier Hollow was 42 strokes better than the next-best 3A finisher and the second-best mark of any Utah team regardless of classification (5A Lone Peak finished with a score of 552).

With much of the lineup returning next season, Park City will look to make it a decade of dominance by winning its tenth-straight title in 2017.

“They want to keep [having success] over the next three or four years,” Murphy said. “For them to be able to do that, it just motivates them to keep working on it and keep their game sharp. Their work ethic, the work that they put into it helps the younger kids and the whole program, in general, to keep that success at Park City High School.”