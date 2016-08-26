Epic Local Pass deadline coming up | ParkRecord.com

Labor Day signals summer’s end, which is the perfect time for skiers and snowboarders longing for winter to secure the guaranteed lowest price on Utah’s most valuable season pass. Priced at $609 through Monday, Sept. 5, the Epic Local Pass pays for itself in only four days and includes unlimited skiing or riding at Park City Mountain with a just few holiday restrictions. Combined with the free Epic SchoolKids program, giving all Utah elementary school kids five days at Park City Mountain this winter, Utah families can enjoy the very best deal on skiing and snowboarding for a little over $1,200 for an entire family.

“Skiing or riding Park City this winter should be on every Utah family’s must-do list,” said Bill Rock, chief operating officer at Park City Mountain. “There is no better outdoor winter activity to experience with your kids, and Epic SchoolKids is making skiing and riding so accessible for families. When you consider the price of other winter activities, and then you weigh the benefits of recreating with your kids, there’s really no comparison.”

The Epic SchoolKids Pack is back for another season giving Utah kids the chance to ski or snowboard for free at Park City Mountain. Launched in 2015, Epic SchoolKids is a free program for Utah kindergarteners through fifth graders providing five free days of skiing or snowboarding at Park City Mountain, as well as one free first-timer ski or snowboarding lesson with free equipment rental. Absolutely no purchases are necessary to take advantage of Epic SchoolKids and online registration is now open at http://www.epicschoolkids.com/utah through Oct. 9. When paired with the Park City 4-Pack, the whole family can enjoy four days at Park City Mountain together for around $600.

The value of the pass is more than just access at an attractive price; it’s about the experience, too. Now the largest ski resort in the United States, Park City Mountain poured over $50 million into the resort last season, including lift upgrades, new snowmaking, a new on-mountain restaurant and the new Quicksilver Gondola. This season, EpicMix Time — an expansion of the award-winning ski and snowboard app, EpicMix — will debut at Park City Mountain and allow guests to access real-time lift line wait times enabling them to better navigate 7,300 acres of terrain at the largest resort in the United States.

Park City Mountain is slated to open on Friday, Nov. 18, for the 2016-2017 season, weather and conditions permitting. For the best prices of the season on all season passes and for more information on pass holder benefits, visit http://www.EpicPass.com before Monday, Sept. 5.