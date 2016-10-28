ESPN College GameDay stops in SLC again | ParkRecord.com

For the second straight year and the fourth time ever, the University of Utah and Salt Lake City will host ESPN College GameDay, one of the network’s biggest shows. The No. 17 Utes are playing the undefeated No. 4 Washington Huskies in Rice-Eccles Stadium in what might be the best game the Pac-12 has to offer all season. It definitely was enough to entice ESPN to make the trip.

While the game itself has Utah fans buzzing, the popular television program is putting the national spotlight on Salt Lake City. The show is typically reserved for that week’s best matchup in college football. Despite there being a number of other worthy games this week, ESPN picked Utah vs. Washington as the week’s marquee matchup.

The ESPN crew, with host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, will conduct its main three-hour segment on Saturday morning from President’s Circle on the school’s campus. To accommodate its East Coast viewers, ESPN will begin the show at 7 a.m. MT. Additional live shots, as well as the company’s College Football Live show, will be aired on Friday throughout the day.

Dedicated fans who wanted to get into the coveted “Pit” area, which can be seen in the background of the live show on TV, were expected to camp out on site Friday night. Overnight camping was permitted in President’s Circle starting at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Per a school press release, spectators are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to “create a festive scene.”