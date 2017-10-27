Everything you need to know about parks, trails, recreation areas and more this week

PARK CITY GOLF COURSE

The Park City Golf Course is open for play. For residents, the 18-hole rate is $42 ($21 for nine holes). For non-residents, the rate is $45 for 18 holes. Carts cost included, or walk for $7.50. The course will remain open until Nov. 10, weather permitting. For more information, call 435-615-5800.

SOLDIER HOLLOW GOLF COURS

Soldier Hollow’s Silver and Gold courses are open for play. Rates are $50 for 18 holes with a cart on the Gold Course and $45 for the same on the Silver Course. For more information, call 435-654-7442 or visit SoldierHollowGolf.com.

WASATCH MOUNTAIN GOLF COURSE

Wasatch Mountain State Park has both Mountain and Lake golf courses open. Current rates are $47 for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays and $50 for 18 holes with a cart on weekends and holidays. For more information, visit WasatchGolfCourse.com or call 435-654-0532.

CANYONS GOLF

Canyons Golf closed for the season on Oct. 15. For 2018 season passes call 435-615-4728. The resort plans on opening May 25.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS

Mountain Trails Foundation currently maintains over 150 miles of trail in the area. All trails are non-motorized and multi-use. For the latest updates, visit mountaintrails.org or Facebook.com/MountainTrailsFoundation. For any trail maintenance concerns, email Rick at rick@mountaintrails.org.

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN

Park City Mountain Resort's summer programming ended on Oct. 1. The resort will open for the winter season on Nov. 17 starting with the resort's base. Canyons will open one week later on Nov. 22. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort ended its summer programming on Sept. 17. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.

SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Solitude Mountain Resort is scheduled to open for the winter season on December 2. For season pass and ticket information, visit SolitudeMountain.com or call 801- 534-1400

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule during the summer months, maintaining over 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan your next adventure, please check out http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, please call 435-336-2247.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. East Canyon, Wolf Creek Pass, the Mirror Lake Highway and Guardsman Pass are all open for traffic and will remain open for as long as weather permits. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.