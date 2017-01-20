Excited Miners gain first region win over Stansbury | ParkRecord.com

When the final buzzer finally sounded on Tuesday night, the Park City High School girls’ basketball team celebrated like it had just won a championship. After faltering in their two previous region games, you can’t really blame the Miners for really wanting to get the victory in this one.

It may have taken two overtime periods to take the win, but in the end, Park City held off the visiting Stansbury Stallions 68-59 in a back-and-forth contest. With the win, the Miners, who outscored Stansbury 13-4 in the second overtime, claimed their first region win of the season.

“They were ecstatic,” PCHS Head Coach Sam White said of his players following the emotional win. “The girls were jumping all over the place, even on the court after the win. I had to round them up to get them to do a cheer because they were so excited after. It was great.”

Leading the way for Park City was Jessica Perry with 30 points. The senior is typically a sharpshooter from behind the arc, but on Tuesday, she didn’t connect a single time from deep. Instead, Perry used her quickness and craftiness to find buckets in the lane, including a handful of and-one opportunities.

“[Perry] was just aggressive,” White said. “She was going to the hoop. It was good to see.”

Lois Garlow was the second-leading scorer for the Miners with 14, while Montana Landis was the only other double-digit scorer on the team with 11.

Four other PCHS players found the bottom of the net, but even for those who didn’t score, everyone found a way to contribute in the win.

“It was a true team win,” White said. “It’s just great to have all the support from the girls. The ones that were playing felt supported on the court and the ones that weren’t just felt like they were contributing as well. It was great.”

While the win was a confidence booster for the Miners moving forward, it almost never came to be.

In basketball, a five-point lead with just 33.5 seconds left on the clock is usually a safe bet. Garlow felt that way as she jumped up and down on the free-throw line after sinking both of her free throws, putting the Park City High School girls’ basketball team up 51-46 over Stansbury.

But the visiting Stallions wouldn’t go quietly. Twenty seconds and a Stansbury three-pointer later, the Miners’ lead was trimmed to just two points with 13.4 ticks left on the clock. The ensuing inbounds play from Park City went awry, giving the ball right back to Stansbury, who tied it up with a reverse layup as the clock expired.

In the first overtime period, the Miners immediately fell behind 55-51 after two quick buckets from the Stallions. But after a bucket from Perry and with the clock winding down, Garlow came up with a huge steal while pressing. She drove it into the paint and dished to Hanna Greenholtz, who laid it in for the tying bucket. The game was headed to double overtime.

From there on out, the Miners would cruise to the win. Garlow scored the coveted first bucket of the overtime period. From there, the Stallions resorted to fouling to try and play catch-up. Thanks to solid free-throw shooting, though, the Miners were finally able to put their opponent away.

“A lot of people played at the beginning and a different group closed it out,” White said. “The people at the beginning did their job and kept it close and did what they were supposed to do. And the people that closed it were also instrumental, as far as not turning the ball over and being a little more offensive-minded toward the end.”

Next up for the Miners is an away date with the top team in Region 10 in Grantsville. The teams split games last season, with the home team taking the win each time. White is hopeful that the experience gained from last season’s contests will aid them this time around.

“We know Grantsville is tough,” White said. “We’re going to have to play probably our best game of the season to even compete with them. We feel like we’ve got at least a shot at giving them a game.

“The biggest thing is we want to keep a mental edge. We have some unfinished business [at Grantsville].”

Tip-off between the Miners and Grantsville is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.