Figure skaters to put on annual holiday performance | ParkRecord.com

With Christmas just around the corner, the Figure Skating Club of Park City — the second-largest figure skating club in Utah — aims to spread the holiday spirit with its annual A Holiday Extravaganza on Ice. The club has nearly 80 members and they are all ready to showcase their skills on Saturday in front of a crowd at the Park City Ice Arena.

“All of the club members, all of the figure skaters in the club, perform solos and duets and trios and it’s all to fun Holiday music,” Coach Stephanie Bass said.

Members of the club have been working on the show since Nov. 1, with some of them opting to come to the ice rink as early as 5:30 a.m. in order to practice.

“As soon as Halloween is gone, then we start hearing the Christmas music playing at the ice rink,” Bass said. “The members have put in a lot of hours into this. … They are training before they go to school because there’s typically a lot of other programming going on.”

The event will include performances from all the skaters in the club, from the lowest levels (as young as 4 years old) to the highest ones (18 years old). It will also feature a number of the club’s coaches, as well as a couple professionals in Lili LaMar and Chris Obzansky.

One highlight of the show will be Samantha Bray, a member of the club who recently qualified for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January. This is the first time in the club’s history a skater from Park City has made it this far.

While most of the action will be on the ice, there will also be a Christmas boutique set up in the lobby of the ice rink for anyone looking to do some last-minute shopping. The Holiday Extravaganza is perfect for families, even if figure skating isn’t at the top of one’s interests, Bass said.

“Even if you’re not a figure skating fan, it’s still a really interesting event to come to,” she said. “The little ones come to these skating shows and you can see them in the stairways just dancing to the music. This is a great event for families and it’s a fun thing to do.”

Admission for the event is just $5 and all the money raised goes toward supporting the club. It will use the money to purchase ice time for members, provide scholarships and covers costs of performances such as this one. The event is free for kids who are five years old or younger.

The Holiday Extravaganza is scheduled to run from 5-7 p.m. from the Park City Ice Arena. For more information about the Figure Skating Club of Park City, visit http://www.figureskatingclubofparkcity.org.