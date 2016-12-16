Football athletes earn all-state nods | ParkRecord.com

The Deseret News recently released its football all-state teams and thanks to strong campaigns from all three Summit County schools, it was a shock to no one to find athletes from these teams flooding the lists.

The teams were created via a vote, where each coach voted for the teams in their respective classifications.

In 2A, South Summit led the way with 11 players recognized: five first-team, two second-team and four honorable mentions.

North Summit saw seven players make the list: two first-team, three second-team and two honorable mentions.

In 3AA, Park City had five earn all-state status: two first-team and three second-team.

“We had a great year,” South Summit first-year Head Coach Mike Grajek said of the selections. “We have great young men. We have great parents, teachers and leaders all helping these young men be successful in life.

“I want to thank all my coaches, players and administration for having the faith to believe in me. We did things this first year that these young men and this program will remember for a long long time.”

The South Summit Wildcats were led by first-team selections Nick Beasley, Parker Grajek, Broughton Flygare, Jaxon Sargent and Trey Hatch. As the team’s leader at quarterback, Beasley compiled 2,884 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air and nine more scores on the ground. Grajek caught 67 passes for 1,025 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also collecting 59 tackles on defense.

Flygare finished with 70 tackles and 11 sacks, while also being a mainstay on the offensive line. Sargent racked up 109 tackles and three sacks, while Hatch was as consistent as they get at the kicker position, making 57 PATs and four field goals.

For the North Summit Braves, Tristan Woolstenhulme led the way with 1,597 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, while Logan Rex compiled 90 tackles on the season.

The Park City Miners’ first-team selections were wide receiver Collin Zur, who finished with 849 yards and seven touchdowns receiving, and Tyler Shea, who surpassed the 500-yard mark catching ball in his first season as a tight end.

Park City’s second-team nominations were Spencer Zur, Beau Pederson and Eli Alford. South Summit’s were Riley Bayles and Brandon Dansie. North Summit’s were Randin Pentz, Cache Larsen and Cole Peterson.

South Summit’s Keegan Stracher, Porter Fox, Brady Howard and Cole Stubbs were named honorable-mention selections, as well as North Summit’s Christian Martinez and Tyler Coleman.

For North Summit Head Coach Devin Smith, he was ecstatic to see a number of his players make the all-state teams.

“I’m really proud of our players that were recognized,” Smith said. “They have worked hard as members of the North Summit football program. I am proud to have been able to coach them and watch them mature into great young men. I’m also grateful other coaches recognized their efforts and talent on the field, too.”

Park City Head Coach Josh Montzingo echoed his fellow coaches’ sentiments. Montzingo is grateful for the effort put forth by the senior group, with four of the five selections from Park City being seniors.

“Hard work is rewarded,” Montzingo said. “They’ve done a nice job. They stand out among their peers, which is a nice recognition for them. … [The senior class] is super special.

“I would have liked to see them all be first team. In my opinion, I think they belong up there. It’s tough; there’s a lot of guys across the state to choose from. We’re happy that we got recognized with that many guys. It’s an honor.”