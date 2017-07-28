Former Miner wins qualifying golf tournament | ParkRecord.com

Former Park City High School golfer Mitchell Schow is no stranger to success on the course.

He was a dominant golfer for the Miners as a three-time UHSAA 3A state champion before graduating in 2016. Schow then took his talent to college and played in every event for the University of Utah as a freshman. He was the only golfer on the team to record a top-five finish.

To stay sharp, Schow has also competed in a handful of amateur golf tournaments outside of school, including the U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament that took place on July 17 at the Alpine Country Club. Behind his 134 two-round score — a 65 for the first 18 holes and a 69 the second time around — Schow was able to lock up a qualifying spot to compete the U.S. Amateur, which will be from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20.

"I played really well," Schow said. "My ball striking was the best that it's been probably in the last year and a half. I can't remember the last tournament I've hit the ball that well."

Throughout the two rounds at the event, Schow played conservatively, he said, but he still produced scores he found to be more than acceptable.

He hopes to ride his momentum to the U.S. Amateur next month to top last year's effort at the event that saw him finish 6-over-par, four strokes away from qualifying for the Round of 64.

"I'm excited to get back there," Schow said. "I was there last year. I didn't play too well, but I'm excited to get back there and show how I know how to play."

Schow believes his success as a Ute and at amateur events stems from his time at Park City High School. He specifically credits the high school's head coach George Murphy. The Miners will be gunning for their 10th-straight championship this upcoming fall. Schow helped keep that streak alive as a leader for the Miners, helping the team get to its eighth championship before departing.

"The legacy that he's got going on up there, there's not a better high school in the state to go to if you want to try and make it in golf," Schow said.

While Schow hopes to perform well at the U.S. Amateur, his eyes are set farther down the road. By competing in as many events as he can, Schow is building a resume. In fact, if Schow finishes as a top-two finisher at next month's event, he will qualify to compete for the Masters and U.S. Open, though they still maintain their amateur status. The winner also gets to compete in the British Open.

Schow said there is a chance he might not finish in the top two, but his goal remains the same: to qualify for the PGA Tour.

Though he has room to improve, Schow firmly believes he'll make it as a pro one day, competing against the likes of his favorite golfer Jason Dufner and hometown competitor Zac Blair, who is from Salt Lake City.

"I've gone out there and I've competed with the best and I've beat the best," Schow said. "I've played with people who've made it on the tour throughout the years. My game is right there with theirs. It's just basically who makes more putts. I still have a lot more work to go, so I'm just going to take the next three years of college to do everything I can to get to that level."