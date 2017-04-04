Four athletes nominated for Team USA award | ParkRecord.com

Four U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association athletes have been nominated for the U.S. Olympic Committee's Team USA Awards, Best of March. The award recognizes the outstanding achievements of Team USA athletes from the month of March.

The athletes included in the nominations are U.S. Freeskiing's McRae Williams (Park City, Utah), U.S. Snowboarding's Lindsey Jacobellis (Stratton Mountain, Vermont), U.S. Freestyle Ski Team's Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn, Virginia) and U.S. Alpine Ski Team's Mikaela Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, Colorado).

Williams had a stellar March, highlighted by winning gold at the World Championships in slopestyle. He also took second in the final World Cup of the season in Silvaplana and brought home the FIS slopestyle crystal globe, naming him the best slopestyle skier of the 2016-17 season.

Jacobellis continued to reign queen of snowboardcross, as she won an unprecedented fifth-consecutive World Championships title, continuing her undefeated streak. She is the most decorated snowboarder in any event.

Caldwell is the first American woman in 22 years to claim the women's aerials World Championships title when she won gold in Sierra Nevada. With her winning jump, she also became the first woman ever to land a quadruple twisting triple flip in competition.

In Aspen, Shiffrin took home her fourth slalom globe in five years and the overall crystal globe, becoming only the fifth American alpine skier in history to claim the overall World Cup title. She also took three World Cup podiums in the month of March.

Fans are asked to vote for their favorite athletes through midnight on Tuesday, April 4. Each finalist is also considered for the 2017 Team USA Awards, Best of the Year. Go to USSA.org for information.