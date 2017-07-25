FOX Sports to provide global coverage of Tour of Utah | ParkRecord.com

A total of 21 hours of national programming will be provided by FOX Sports Networks as the broadcast partner for the 2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. National programming will be available in high definition on FS2 and FSN regional networks for the professional cycling stage race, July 31-Aug. 6.

The FS2 broadcast schedule includes 10 hours of live race coverage and additional live-to-tape coverage, all in high-definition presented by the Utah Sports Commission. Live coverage for the first five stages will air noon-2 p.m. MT daily. Stage 6, from Heber Valley to Snowbird Resort, and Stage 7, the closing day of racing in Salt Lake City, will air 6-8 p.m. MT.

Studio announcers for FS2 will be Steve Brown, a 47-year sports broadcasting veteran, and cycling analyst Todd Gogulski. Returning with course reports for the week will be Kristen Kenney, who is a sideline reporter for the Utah Jazz professional basketball team. Race updates will be provided by cycling personality and professional coach Chad Andrews. A one-hour recap show of the seven stages will air nightly on KJZZ-TV in Utah at 8 p.m. MT. The recap show will also air regionally on FSN/ROOT SPORTS (check local listings).

With the addition of International broadcast coverage on networks and fee-based services across five continents, the Tour of Utah will reach more than 400 million homes around the world. This programing features Eurosport in Europe and Asia, L'Equipe in France, and SuperSport in South America.

It is the seventh year for live start-to-finish race coverage on our Tracker® powered by Adobe® , the award-winning global web and mobile platform. The Tour of Utah Tour Tracker® will provide live streaming video coverage for cycling fans worldwide. The voices providing race insights for this coverage are Frankie Andreu, former professional cyclist and Tour de France veteran, and Brad Sohner, professional sports announcer.

Tour Tracker also provides enhanced coverage with GPS race tracking, race analysis, photography, and results for every stage. The apps are available for iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices. Last year, the Tour of Utah was watched in 142 countries with 350,000 viewer sessions using the Tour Tracker® experience. Links to the web and mobile apps are available at http://www.tourofutah.com/race/tourtracker.

In addition to the nightly recap shows, KJZZ-TV, which serves households across Utah and parts of five other states, will broadcast a 30-minute Preview Show on July 30, at 8 p.m. MT. On radio, The Zone Sports Network will provide race updates at :42 past the hour, starting at 10:42 a.m. on July 31-Aug. 4. Tony Parks will anchor the radio coverage heard on The Zone (1280 AM, 97.5 FM).