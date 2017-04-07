Full-game effort leads PCHS girls’ lacrosse to win | ParkRecord.com

The Miners were running wild late in Thursday evening's game between the Park City High School girls' lacrosse team and Bingham. Head Coach Kassandra Lemons was on the sideline barking out plays and telling team members to chill out when it seemed they were moving a mile a minute.

The game was never particularly close. At halftime, Park City led 11-1 and by the end of Thursday's game, the Miners walked away with the 19-5 victory over Bingham at Dozier Field. They weren't trying to run up the score, but rather just work on certain aspects of their game.

Simply put, Lemons didn't want her players to coast after building up a big lead.

"We played a full game, which we've been working on this season; really connecting the first 25 minutes to the second 25 minutes," Lemons said. "As coaches, we're super proud that they performed from start to finish, which was awesome."

Leading the way in terms of scoring for Park City was Lois Garlow, Parker Seifert and Brianna Baumann with four goals each. Jennifer Gordon finished with three, while Gabby Nixon, Audrey Buchanan, Lauren Pederson and Ellie Faulk rounded out the scoring with a goal each.

The spread-out scoring is a testament to the team culture Lemons and the coaching staff have built at Park City. But it also stems from the defense, who gets motivation from goalie Courtney Kaufman. Everything is connected, which makes the focus on team play of utmost importance.

"[Kaufman] starts our offense," assistant head coach Eileen Finn said. "Her ability to get the ball out and get that transition started [is crucial]. It's a team game, from start to finish, and our offense can produce because she's a solid anchor on the other end of the field. It helps the defense, too, knowing they have Courtney behind them. They can take more risks and be more aggressive, which causes more turnovers."

The Miners have had a successful week with three wins in three games. They defeated Skyline 19-3 on Monday evening and bested Riverton, one of the fiercer in-state matchups for Park City, the next day, 10-7. Combined, the Miners outscored their opponents this week 48-15.

Some would call the week's efforts dominating, but Lemons warns her players of getting too complacent.

"At any given moment, another team can turn it on and we have to be the team to react to that," Lemons said. "[We have to] play our game from start to finish."

For now, Park City, including its coaching staff, will enjoy the Spring Break that falls in their schedule. There won't be any games and there won't be any practices for the upcoming week, which could be dangerous in the middle of a season.

The Miners, though, have visions of winning a fourth-straight state title. Not even Spring Break will keep them from keeping their eyes on the prize.

"As we come back from spring break and have another full set of games ahead of us before playoffs, we just have to commit to playing every day like we want to get to the end of the road," Lemons said. "That's what we're focusing on, just playing our game."

Park City's next matchup will be on April 20 against Lehi. The game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. at Dozier Field.