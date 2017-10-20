Fundraiser for Youth Sports Alliance, Winter Welcome, sold out again

The 37th annual JANS Winter Welcome, a fundraiser for the Youth Sports Alliance's member clubs, is just around the corner and, like last year, the 410 tickets (starting at $275) are sold out.

The good news is, for those who are hoping to chip in and enjoy the event but weren't able to get a ticket to Oct. 28's main event, this year's bash will feature an after-party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Both parties will be held at the Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley.

With after-party tickets going for $50, and a recommendation of cocktail attire instead of black tie, Emily Fisher, executive director of Youth Sports Alliance, said the after-party is marketed toward a younger crowd whose hearts are full but pocketbooks are slim, or for those that prefer to have dinner on Main Street then catch up with the party. Access to the after-party is included with tickets to the Oct. 28 main event.

As always, money raised from the silent and live auctions during the Winter Welcome will go toward supporting the seven clubs that comprise the YSA.

Fisher said the Winter Welcome provides clubs an opportunity to raise money as a group instead of holding separate fundraisers throughout the year. The major change to the YSA's club base this year is the consolidation of five ski clubs under the umbrella of Park City Ski and Snowboard, which now provides programming for roughly 1,000 young athletes.

Fisher said the YSA will continue to do its best to support the club, and said she is hopeful that the integration of the clubs will reduce administrative overlap and therefore reduce the financial burden on the community.

Last year, the Winter Welcome raised $550,000 for Park City clubs during its golf-themed party, which featured a prize of a trip to the British Open golf tournament. This year, the Winter Welcome will raffle off a trip to El Classico, the storied soccer matchup between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and includes airfare to Spain, tickets to the match, a guided tour of Barcelona, and five nights of lodging.

Accompanying the prize, the party will follow a Spanish soccer theme, with a signature Spanish cocktail, foosball tables, and a virtual reality soccer game sponsored by Intermountain Health Care.

For those wondering where their money is going, funds raised from tickets go to covering the cost of the party, then auctioned items go toward the club that provided them. When buying Opportunity Drawing tickets, patrons may specify which club their money goes to, including the Youth Sports Alliance general fund, any of its member clubs, the Get Out and Play program, and the Stein Eriksen YSA Opportunity Endowment, which raises scholarship funds.

Fisher said this year the YSA has given out $59,000 through the Stein Eriksen YSA Opportunity Endowment and a matching grant by the Sam Jackenthal fund, which covered a quarter of what the 81 scholarship applicants requested.

"So we still have a way to go," Fisher said.

Fisher said the YSA doesn't have a specific dollar amount in mind as a goal for the event.

"Our goal is the same every year, just to raise as much money as we can for our member team and for all the young athletes in our community," she said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley Resort.