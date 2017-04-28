Heber’s Olympia FC merges with Celtic | ParkRecord.com

Olympia FC, a competitive soccer club based in Heber, Utah, announces their merger with

Celtic and Rangers FC, effective immediately following the conclusion of the current UYSA spring play. Rangers is a Utah boys' soccer club formed in 1982. They currently have P1-level teams in each age group. Celtic is a Utah girls' soccer club formed in 1996.

Celtic has been ranked among the top 25 youth clubs nationally. The club boasts 12 state cup titles and multiple league tournament championships. They are one of the top producing clubs in the state of Utah, in terms of players moving on to the collegiate level. In fact, only three clubs nationwide produce more NCAA Division-1 athletes. Celtic and Rangers are the female and male arm, respectively, of the same soccer club, and are often referred to as "Celtic" for convenience.

"We are excited to announce this merger to the greater Park City area, as we currently have many Park City athletes who have joined our Olympia family in the past few seasons, and hope to attract more who are interested in the soccer product that we offer," said current Olympia FC President Ron Dümmar. "As has always been our model, we seek to provide a product that is suitable for all athletes, of all levels and abilities. This merger is about opening the door of opportunity for a child and allowing them to go as far as they choose. This is a bold move, and it is expansive in what it can offer the kids of the Wasatch Back."

The new club will be led by current Olympia FC Director of Coaching Mark Davis, who also happens to be Head Coach of RSL Women, as well as both Salt Lake Community College's Men's and Women's programs.

"This could not be happening at a better time for our kids," Davis said. "I am excited for the doors this will open! From my experience in coaching at various levels I know what the Celtic and Rangers brand can do for the athletes in our program. We are fortunate to be the ones to have this chance."

Park City area soccer families can learn more about upcoming tryout schedules and locations by visiting the club's website at http://www.celticrangersfc.com or contact Dr. Ron Dümmar at info@celticrangersfc.com.