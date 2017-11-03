Here are your sports happenings this week

Soccer success in Vegas

Park city soccer club's G03 team joined approximately 450 other teams in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 27-29 for the 10th annual City of Las Vegas Mayor's Cup international tournament. Coach Ryan Bales' team defeated Colorado Storm CR Premier (3-1), FBSL Fuente Azul (3-1), and Arsenal Colorado Royal (2-1) to advance from pool play into the finals last Sunday. After a

1-1 draw at the end of overtime in the championship match, PCSC emerged as winners in the girls' U15 Rotary of Las Vegas bracket with penalty kicks scored by Ava Kelly and Hannah Kreig during the shootout against Albion SCLV premier. According to a press release from the team, Klaire Kovar had an exceptional weekend as the team's keeper, allowing no more than one goal per game up until the penalty kicks in the finals.

Goals throughout the weekend by Mia Hunt, Kira Johansen, Hannah Kreig and Mikayla Willis helped park city bring home the hardware from the highly-competitive tournament.

Tryouts for APEX Volleyball

APEX Volleyball will hosts tryouts in Park City on Nov. 6 and 8. According to a Nov. 1 press release, the organization said the team is looking for "players who love volleyball, and want to work hard to reach their full potential." For more information call 937-286-0935 or visit ApexVolleyballParkCity@gmail.com.

Archery classes

NASP certified staff will lead youth- and adult-specific archery classes at Treasure Mountain Junior High School from Nov. 7 to Dec. 7 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Ages 10 to 15 meet at 5-6 p.m., and ages 16 and older follow from 6-7 p.m. Equipment is provided, and safety and technique will be taught with challenging games. The youth fee is $75 and adults are $85. For more info and to register by November 3, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Volleyball pre-club training underway

Apex Volleyball will have volleyball training from Oct. 16 to Nov. 10 for players aged 10-15 to prepare for the upcoming club volleyball season. Contact Apex Volleyball for more details at ApexVolleyballParkCity@gmail.com or call 937-286-0935.

Gymnastics preschool open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School age open workouts are on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for preschool open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.

Basin Recreation three vs. three Basketball League

Basin Recreation is hosting a three-vs.-three adult basketball league at The Fieldhouse. Games will be 30 minutes and all teams will have two games each Tuesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. The league runs Nov. 7 through Dec. 19. Teams may have up to five players. Register as a team or sign up individually as a free agent. The league is limited to eight teams for each of the three divisions: High School (under 17 in age), Adult (40 and over) and Young Adult (18 and over). Cost is $120 per team or $35 per individual. Email Matt Strader with any questions at mstrader@basinrecreation.org or call (435) 655-0999 ext. 14.

Fieldhouse indoor pickleball league

Basin Recreation is offering pickleball league on their brand new indoor pickleball courts. So, this fall and winter the Fieldhouse will be hosting the Indoor Adult Pickleball Mixer League, where contestants play two matches a week while rotating partners throughout the season. There are two separate leagues — League 1 for leisurely recreational players and League 2 for the more advanced and competitive players. League 1 will meet up every Sunday at noon and play two 45-minute matches while League 2 will meet at 1:30 p.m. for two 45-minute matches. The programs run from Oct. 15 through Dec. 17 and will cost $40 per person.

Register online at http://www.basinrecreation.org or at the Fieldhouse front desk. If you have any questions contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16.

Ski conditioning fitness program

A ski conditioning fitness program will be available at Basin Recreation's fieldhouse from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30 every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 a.m. The program is designed for safe training and teaches speed, overload, power, plyometric drills, agility/balance, and strength exercises.

Classes are sold for $100 for 10 and are pre-pay only, no drop-ins.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club hosts runs on Monday and Wednesdays at Willow Creek from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with fun runs on Friday and Saturday. Visit Parkcityrunningclub.com for more info and registration.

PC MARC birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org.