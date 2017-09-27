Homecoming blues: Lakers beat Miners in second half

The bleachers and hill at Dozier Field were packed with fans for Friday's Park City High School homecoming football game. They had come despite the cold, and filled out the student section and spilled over into the green space outside the bleachers. The student section was so tightly packed it looked like a single, multicolored organism — the seniors in camouflage, juniors in red and sophomores in white.

That didn't stop the Bonneville Lakers from winning the game, but it did provide a great atmosphere.

The Lakers were 0-1 in region play and 1-4 overall, having beaten Logan and lost to Northridge, Fremont, Roy and Ogden. Meanwhile, the Miners (1-0, 3-2) had fallen to Morgan and South Summit, and had beaten Ben Lomond, Logan and Payson.

The Lakers took the lead early after the Miners took over possession deep in their own territory. When the Miners fumbled, the Lakers gained possession at the Miners' 1-yard line and Bonneville's Bronson Fox had the honor of scoring for the Lakers. Jake Peck's kick was good, putting the Lakers ahead 7-0.

With a minute to go in the second quarter, Park City's Tyler Shea caught quarterback Mark Mccurdy's pass and broke through the Lakers' defense for a 42-yard touchdown.

The cheerleaders sang along with Journey's "Don't Stop Believing," which blared over the loudspeakers.

The PAT was good, squaring the game for the Miners just before halftime.

Halfway through the third quarter, Park City's field goal attempt soared through the uprights, and the Miners took the lead for the first time, 10-7. After that, things went downhill for the home team.

With less than a minute to go in the third quarter, Bonneville's Bronson Fox ran 80 yards to the Miners' end-zone. The resulting kick was good, giving Bonneville the lead going into the fourth quarter.

Fox again broke through the Miners' defense two minutes into the fourth quarter for a 65-yard touchdown. A point after by Jake Peck, then a Peck field goal six minutes later earned Bonneville the win, 24-10.

The Miners knelt for a long huddle after the game, then the student section trickled onto the field to meet with the players.

Coach Josh Montzingo said one of the things that hurt the team the most was Bonneville's ability to deny the Miners' running game.

"(I) thought we had something going there for a little bit, but we do like to run the ball. They kind of took that away from us tonight," he said. "I was disappointed in us not establishing the run as much as we'd like."

He added that dropped passes in the second half also hurt the team.

"We had some balls that, if we catch, it changes the course of the game," Montzingo said. "We have a young quarterback. From his confidence standpoint, but more importantly for the flow of the offense, we have to catch some of those balls."

Montzingo said Mccurdy played well, as did Beau Pederson, and nearly the entire defense, including Ben Sprung and Conner Christofferson.

"We're still working, we're still striving," Montzingo said. "We need to keep working and take care of the next couple (region games) so we can get in the playoff."

The Miners will face Stansbury (2-0, 3-3), at home on Friday.

"They are an extraordinarily tough match-up," Montzingo said. "They always are really well coached. It'll be a battle and we'll have our work cut out for us."