Jazz point guard Hill hosts charity event in Park City | ParkRecord.com

Most athletes drafted by or traded to the Utah Jazz probably haven’t spent much of their down time in the state prior to the move. For new point guard George Hill, however, who was traded to the Jazz during the offseason, that wasn’t the case.

Even before donning a Utah uniform, Hill developed a love for the state of Utah, including the Park City community. It’s for this reason why he will be hosting the George Hill Holiday Bash, an annual Wish for Our Heroes charity event to benefit local military families. It will take place at the Park City Film Studios on Dec. 15.

Hill chose Park City specifically, even though he lives and trains with the team down in Salt Lake City.

“I don’t think you get the same views or type of feel that Park City has,” Hill said. “The views are pretty amazing when you’re driving in. We just wanted to do a place that was upscale, unique and different, and the film studio gave us a great opportunity to come in and host a party there.”

The event will feature dinner, music (country music star and Hill’s friend, Dustin Lynch, will be performing) and both live and silent auctions in an effort to raise money. One-hundred percent of donations will stay in the greater Salt Lake City area to assist with basic necessities for military families, such as food, shelter, child needs, medical expenses, transportation, etc., according to the event’s site.

Additionally, all of Hill’s teammates and most of the Utah Jazz coaching staff will be in attendance.

“It’s going to be a fun environment,” Hill said of the event. “Everybody is very excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community and the military.

“Any time you can give back and put a smile on people’s faces, especially during the holidays where they may not be able to celebrate and have the type of holidays that you have, it’s always good to give back in that nature.”

The eight-year NBA veteran had a chance to make his way out here earlier this year during the summer. He was visiting Utah, in general, maybe in anticipation of the trade to the Jazz that went down just days later. He was able to really take in everything that Salt Lake City had to offer and even helped out some high school kids at a Lone Peak High School basketball camp in Alpine.

But he said one of the first things he did upon arrival to the state was make his way up to Park City. As someone who claims himself as a basketball player first but an outdoorsman second, Hill figured what better place to do both of those things than here.

“It’s very remarkable and refreshing going up there. “Hill said. “Just hiking or going on the Alpine slides and things like that; things that I’ve never experienced. Whenever I have friends and family coming into town, that’s the first thing I do is take them to experience the same things that I did [in Park City].”

Of course, the professional basketball player couldn’t go a day without getting a workout in, so he decided to head over to the PC MARC. He got up some shots and ran through some drills in the same gym that many local residents go to routinely. He did it largely unnoticed, too, until a few observant kids saw him and asked for his picture. He obliged.

His summer visit to Park City was so nice that since being traded to Utah, Hill has made a number of trips back up to Summit County. He even had the opportunity to go river fishing last month in Heber at his business manager’s brother-in-law’s family ranch, which he said was “pretty amazing.”

“I’m always down and open for new opportunities to go back out and do some fishing and hunting,” Hill said. “So those guys out there who love to take me fishing or hunting, feel free to get in contact with us some way. I’m always down to go down and hunt and fish and just experience the outdoors.”

And you might not even have to go through the hassle of reaching out to him, as Hill plans on being back to Park City often, especially during the holiday season.

“[Park City is] one of the go-to spots,” Hill said. “When family comes into town, they have to experience it. What better way to experience it than during the holidays with the snow out there. Maybe take them snowboarding or skiing or something like that.”

For those interested in attending Hill’s event, limited tickets are still available at http://www.g3bash.org.