Journey of Hope team stops in Park City | ParkRecord.com

The Journey of Hope North team – part of The Ability Experience – arrived in Park City on Sunday, June 25, for a two-night stay after a 30-mile ride from Salt Lake City, Utah. This is the 15th day of a 3,720-mile cycling event across the country. This group of 29 cyclists and eight crew members is one of three Journey of Hope teams that is dedicating their summer to enhancing the lives of thousands of people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement.

Along the route, the team partners with local organizations that support people with disabilities by coming together at Friendship Visits – a time when the team can interact with the people they are riding in support of while giving them an experience unlike any other. As part of the team's Park City visit on

Monday, June 26, they met with the National Ability Center, and learned about the organization.

The National Ability Center works to inspire individual achievement and create a global impact for people of all abilities. This is the fourth year that The Ability Experience and the National Ability Center have partnered together to ensure that those in the Park City area feel connected and respected within their community.

The Journey of Hope team consists of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity men from across the country. The team cycles an average of 75 miles per day ending at the Nation's Capitol on Saturday, August 12. Every cyclist commits to raising a minimum of $5,500 on behalf of people with disabilities in hopes to enhance their quality of life.

About The Ability Experience

The mission of The Ability Experience is to use shared experiences to support people with disabilities and develop the men of Pi Kappa Phi into servant leaders. The Ability Experience organizes Journey of Hope and two other large service projects each summer and is the national philanthropy of Pi Kappa Phi.

Founded in 1977, the Ability Experience is committed to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.

Combined with corporate sponsorships, the 2017 Journey of Hope will raise more than $650,000 for people with disabilities across the nation. The Ability Experience has raised over $15 million in its 40-year history. For more information, visit http://www.abilityexperience.org/.