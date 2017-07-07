Local gymnast moves on to next level of gymnastics and academics | ParkRecord.com

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center is excited to announce that Park City local Rose Domonske will be taking her talents east to Rhode Island to compete for the Ivy League School of Brown University's Division-1 gymnastics program. Despite the challenges of a shortened athletic recruiting process, Domonske earned a spot on the upcoming roster of the gymnastics team of her top school choice for academics.

Graduating just days after her 17th birthday from Park City High School with a 4.48 weighted GPA, Domonske was nothing short of a standout in the classroom with her academic performance ultimately leading her to an admission to the prestigious Ivy League school. Domonske plans to study microbiology or biological engineering at Brown with the intention of pursuing medical school or an engineering career.

"I really wanted to make academics a priority over athletics and, for a while I wasn’t even going to pursue collegiate gymnastics," says the future Brown University gymnast. "Brown can provide the outstanding education that is of upmost importance to me, and I can still have memorable experiences as a collegiate gymnast."

Beyond her diligent work in the classroom, Domonske has finished top three multiple times on vault and beam at several national level meets in the 2016-2017 competition season.

"Rose is a strong all-around athlete with the most diversity on the beam. As a natural leader, she has always been goal-oriented and focused," said Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sport Center owner Katy Heddens. "Such focus and determination is contagious among many of her teammates and it shows."

About Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center: Black Diamond Gymnastics & Sports Center was founded by educator and former gymnast, Heddens, whose vision was to create a positive, fun and safe learning environment for children and families throughout the community. The center opened its first location in Park City in 1999; it's second location in South Jordan in 2009. Black Diamond Gymnastics specializes in appropriately challenging each one of our students in a safe, positive and success-oriented learning environment. Offering a multitude of programs from both boys and girls from all ages, you can check out all the courses Black Diamond has offer at http://www.blackdiamondgym.com.