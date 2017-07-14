Local teams hope to make noise at World Series | ParkRecord.com

After the Triple Crown Fastpitch 14U Softball World Series concludes this weekend, the host will remain in Park City for another week.

In a similar — almost identical — format as the softball tournament, Triple Crown Sports will hold a second tournament, the Triple Crown Baseball World Series (9U and 12U), in as many weeks.

Starting with a parade on Monday, 51 teams from states such as Texas, Nevada and Colorado will participate in a week full of games and fun.

While most teams scheduled travel and lodging arrangements, two squads in town — Park City Baseball's 9U and 12U teams — will look to defend their home turf. After a long season, the local teams are excited to participate in an event with national notoriety.

"The Triple Crown World Series is the culminating event of the season for Park City Baseball 9U and 12U teams," said Russ Rogers, Park City Baseball's head of operations. "After playing in 16 regular season games, and three to four tournaments, PCB teams have the opportunity to finish their seasons in a top-notch tournament in their hometown."

The Park City Baseball 9U team is coached by Logan Dewitt, while the 12U team is coached by Dillon Fugate.

With teams coming to Park City from all over the country, Rogers and the Park City Baseball squads realize there will be tough competition. Even so, the coaches and players are up for the challenge.

"The Triple Crown draws some of the best baseball teams in the west, so the competition is the best Park City teams have faced all season," Rogers said. "It gives PCB teams a chance to see how they match up against great teams and great players."

Of course, teams come to Park City with the agenda of trying to win as many games as possible, or even the whole tournament. The event, however, is also about fun, Rogers said.

The annual parade is the scheduled event coaches and players look forward to most. In addition to parading up and down Main Street in their respective uniforms, teams and players will converse and trade stories, as well as team pins.

"All the players have smiles on their faces and love the parade atmosphere," Rogers said.

Rogers said it's also fun to catch up with the town's many visitors.

"It’s great talking with coaches and parents from other parts of the country and hear them comment on the beauty of Park City and the quality of our baseball fields," he said.

The Triple Crown Baseball World Series will begin on Monday with the parade and end on Saturday, July 22, with the Platinum Bracket 9U and 12U championship games. Park City Baseball's first games will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. for both the 9U (at Park City High School) and 12U (at Ecker Hill Middle School) teams.