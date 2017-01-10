Losing streak won’t keep Miners down for long | ParkRecord.com

In sports, losing streaks are never easy to endure.

Players are beaten down and tired. Fans are frustrated. Coaches are both of those, and then some.

That’s how Park City High School boys’ basketball Head Coach Michael Doleac feels about his team’s current situation. Before heading into region play on Tuesday night, the Miners are currently riding a 10-game losing streak. Their last win came on Dec. 6 when they beat Rowland Hall 59-42.

This streak has certainly taken its toll on the team.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Doleac said. “I look at it as my job is to put [the players] in situations to be successful. I haven’t been able to get them a win.

“I question a lot about what I’m doing and what I’m trying to establish as far as a program and the way I operate. The self-doubt does creep in.”

Doleac took over a team that won just one game last season, so in reality, he’s improved the program from a season ago. But as most competitors feel, losing just doesn’t cut it with these Miners and Doleac feels they are heading in the right direction, despite the losses.

“You watch some film and we are moving and trending in the right direction,” Doleac said. “It’s just a matter of time before they break free and really start making shots. A lot of what we’re doing is we just have trouble making shots and finishing plays when they’re there. They make the right basketball play but they have trouble finishing.”

Park City is coming off of two weeks in a row in which it played three games in three days.

They first participated in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic following Christmas, where they registered losses to Skyline, Judge Memorial and Desert Hills. The next week, the Miners were making up a postponed game, which forced them to play Summit Academy, Morgan and Ben Lomond on consecutive days — all losses.

Heading into the holiday season, Park City was a manageable 3-5. After, its record plummeted to 3-11. Despite that fact, all of the games were crucial to the Miners’ development to becoming a better team.

“I think it gave us a lot of experience,” Doleac said. “We saw things we need to improve on, for sure. We got game time. That’s something you can’t really replicate in practice.”

The Miners might be losing, but it’s not for a lack of effort. Doleac says that every player on this team has put forth his best effort since the start of the season, which is all a head coach can ask for.

“To their credit, they keep playing hard every single night,” Doleac said. “That’s hard to do, especially when you’re not getting the results that you want to get. You’re not seeing the wins. I’m really proud of the guys for that.”

And as the players continue to learn and develop, so does Doleac. The first-year head coach is starting to adapt to game situations versus having a set lineup or rotation before the game. He even brought up some of the freshmen and sophomores from the JV teams to try and find a spark that can help this team get back on the winning side.

The rejuvenated group will get its first shot at getting back to the winning column on Tuesday night when the Miners host Union at PCHS. Doleac and company had a great practice on Monday afternoon and the team is feeling confident heading into region play.

“The vibe is pretty good,” Doleac said. “Everyone’s trying to take into account what they can do to help the team win. We’re really excited.”