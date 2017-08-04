Lowest-priced season pass deadline nearing | ParkRecord.com

In anticipation of the 2017-18 ski season, Park City Mountain is offering more opportunities for families to ski and snowboard together this winter. Through the Epic SchoolKids program, all Utah elementary school students – kindergarten through fifth grade – can receive five free days of skiing or snowboarding at Park City Mountain plus a free first-timer ski or snowboard lesson with complimentary rental equipment. Families wishing to join their Epic SchoolKids on the slopes will find the best deal with the Park City 4-Pack, or the Epic Local Pass which are now available for the guaranteed lowest price only through Monday, Sept. 4.

Now in its third season, Epic SchoolKids is a great opportunity for Utah kids to access Park City Mountain for free. Plus, when paired with Epic SchoolKids, the Park City 4-Pack is ideal for parents looking to ski as a family this winter at a value. The Park City 4-Pack offers four days of skiing or riding at Park City Mountain with limited holiday restrictions and is now available for just $319 through Sept. 4.

Families looking for unlimited skiing will find the best deal with the 2017-2018 Epic Local Pass which is now available at EpicPass.com. Purchasing by Monday, Sept. 4 will ensure the guaranteed lowest price. Additionally, all 2017-2018 pass holders will also receive summer benefits at Park City Mountain—including summer scenic lift rides.

Free online registration for Epic SchoolKids Utah will only be open through Oct. 8 at EpicSchoolKids.com/Utah. All Park City Mountain season passes are now available for purchase at the guaranteed lowest price before Sept. 4 at http://www.EpicPass.com.

Park City Mountain 2017-2018 Season Pass Options

Epic SchoolKids Utah Pack: This free program provides Utah kids in kindergarten through fifth grade with five free days of skiing and riding at Park City, plus one free, first-timer lesson with equipment rental on select dates. Registration is only open until October 8 and families can register at EpicSchoolKids.com/Utah.

Recommended Stories For You

Park City 4-Pack: Utah residents can enjoy four days of skiing and riding with limited holiday restrictions at Park City Mountain for just $319.

Park City Youth Pass: Only for Utah resident college students, teens and children, the Park City Youth Pass features unlimited, unrestricted access to Park City at $339 for children (ages 5-12), $369 for teens (ages 13-18) and $419 for college students.

Epic Local Pass: For $639, get unlimited, unrestricted skiing or riding at Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin with limited restrictions at Park City Mountain, Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood. The Epic Local Pass also includes a total of 10 days at Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb and Stowe with holiday restrictions. The Epic Local Pass pays for itself in just over three days. A child pass (ages five to 12) is $339.

Epic Pass: Ski unlimited and unrestricted from opening day to closing day for only $859. The Epic Pass pays for itself in just over four days of skiing or snowboarding. Enjoy full access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood at Lake Tahoe; Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher in Australia for the 2018 season. The Epic Pass grants limited access to Arlberg in Austria; Les 3 Vallées, Paradiski and Tignes-Val D'Isere in France; Skirama Dolomiti in Italy and 4 Vallées in Switzerland. A child pass (ages five to 12) is $449.