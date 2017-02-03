Miners falter in loss to Tooele | ParkRecord.com

The last time the Park City High School girls’ basketball team played in the confines of its home gym, the game went down to the wire. Hosting Stansbury, the Miners traded blows with the Stallions toward the end of the game, with the home team eventually prevailing in double overtime.

When returning to The Shaft on Tuesday afternoon to host Tooele, the result was known well before the final buzzer sounded. The Buffaloes outscored the Miners 31-16 in the second half en route to a convincing 48-27 win at PCHS.

“It was kind of uncharacteristic,” PCHS Head Coach Sam White said about the loss. “[We] just had an off night. I probably had an off night as a coach, as well. … It’s been kind of a wake-up call the last couple of weeks.”

Leading the way for Tooele was Emily Webber, who finished with a game-high of 16 points. MaKenna Baker was the other double-digit Buffalo scorer with 10.

The Miners were led by Lois Garlow, who finished with a team-high 12 points, while typical sharpshooter Jessica Perry struggled to find her shot on her way to nine points. The rest of the team combined for just six points to round things out.

White cites his team’s struggles to the fact that they were unable to get out in transition. Fast-break opportunities are typically one of Park City’s strength, but without getting the necessary steals and rebounds, the Miners only got a handful of chances to do what they do best.

“They didn’t really let us get in our transition flow as much,” White said.

So when the transition game isn’t working, that’s when a team is forced to dive into its half-court options in the playbook. Knowing the fast break is their bread and butter, the Miners haven’t worked much on their set offense and they paid for it against Tooele.

“I think everyone struggled with turnovers,” White said. “Our first game against [Tooele], we were forcing everything. Just making some ill-advised passes and dribbling into too many people, and it was everybody. Then last night, same thing. People who usually catch the ball were missing passes and some of those passes weren’t on point to start with.”

The Miners have one lone region win thus far in the season: the previously-mentioned Stansbury game. Their game on Thursday night pitted Park City against the Stallions for the second time this season, but this time, it’s on the road. Having played them before, White and company felt they had a good beat on their opponent heading into Thursday night’s contest.

“Stansbury is very similar to us,” White said. “They like to press. They like to get out in transition. We basically have to play the same game that they play. We just have to do it better than they do it.”

However, it was the opposite, as the Stallions held the Miners to just 12 first-half points in the 66-33 loss for Park City.

Moving forward, all the Miners can do is put the losses to Tooele and Stansbury in the rearview mirror. White said it won’t do them any good to dwell on it, but he hopes they’ll use each other to get through it.

“I wouldn’t trade a single person on the team,” White said. “These are great girls and great people. … The important thing is we just stick together and bounce back.”