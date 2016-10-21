Miners finish regular season with win over Logan | ParkRecord.com

During last weekend’s game against Tooele, the Park City High School football team caught a glimpse of what life would be like without senior quarterback Spencer Zur. After putting some fear in the eyes of the Buffaloes by taking a 14-0 lead at halftime, Zur went down with an injury early in the third quarter and did not return the rest of the game.

In his absence, Tooele proceeded to score 21 and 14 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, while the Miners were unable to find the end zone the rest of the game. As a quarterback, Zur doesn’t have much to do with stopping the other team, but as a leader of the team, it was clear how much Park City needs him to be successful.

But after a short week of practice and healing his foot, Zur was back under center for Wednesday night’s game against Logan, and Head Coach Josh Montzingo couldn’t have been happier with his performance. The quarterback finished the game with 300 yards passing and four touchdowns, all to different receivers, in the Miners’ 27-13 win over the Grizzlies.

“[Zur’s] got a sore foot there, but he’s managing pretty well, just about as good as you can,” Montzingo said. “[He] threw the ball just about as well as he has all season. He just kind of stayed locked in and made his reads. … He made a huge difference for us. We probably couldn’t have done it without him back there.”

His touchdowns may have gone to different teammates, but it was clear who Zur’s favorite target was all night. Beau Pederson pulled down nearly half of the team’s receiving yards with 132 and a touchdown, while Joey Lukrich, Collin Zur and Tyler Shea finished with 58, 52 and 50 yards, respectively.

The passing game was clicking, but that’s been the story all season long for the Miners. What helped open things up on Wednesday night was establishing a strong rushing attack to keep Logan honest, as Park City finished with 85 yards on the ground. Lukrich led the way with 42 yards on his own.

“We had a little bit of a running game going, which was also encouraging,” Montzingo said. “It was real fun to kind of establish something up front with our line. Our line blocked well for the pass and started to get that running game going that we’ve been desperately working on this year. It’s fun to see it all kind of come together and have their hard work pay off.”

On defense, Park City dialed up consistent pressure throughout the contest, racking up 8.5 sacks. Eli Alford and Gunnar Raich finished with 2.5 sacks each, while Cameron Gallagher (two), Collin Zur (one) and Ben Sprung (0.5) each got in on the action.

Excluding the slow start, the Miners performed well in all facets in the win over the Grizzlies.

“The kids were encouraged and we feel like we can almost accomplish anything if we work hard together,” Montzingo said. “That’s what is really important, is them starting to feel that hard work does pay off.”

With the regular season concluded, the Miners picked a good time to put everything together as they will now enter the UHSAA state playoffs as the fifth seed in the 3AA North division. They’ll be pitted against the No. 4 team from the South division, in which Park City will be forced to travel down south for the first-round matchup.