Miners honor seniors with 11-0 win over Skyline | ParkRecord.com

When the Park City High School hockey team took to the ice on Wednesday night, it knew what it was getting itself into.

The team they were hosting at the Park City Ice Arena, Skyline, hasn’t garnered a win all season long and with the night being dedicated to the team’s seniors, this game wasn’t for those who want to watch a close hockey game.

“Big point for us [in the game] was stressing fun,” PCHS Head Coach Josh Angevine said. “It’s the end of the season. The game wasn’t that challenging and we had all of our seniors playing. A couple JV guys who were seniors were playing up. It was really all about fun.”

If scoring goals is a measurement of how much fun the Miners had, then they were having quite the party on the ice. The team used six first-period goals to jump out to an early lead, cruising the rest of the way to solidify an 11-0 victory over the Eagles.

Park City finishes the regular season with a 10-4-1 record, as Wednesday night’s game was the last before the playoffs.

“I think [the players] are where they need to be,” Angevine said of his team’s position at this point in the season. “Obviously, the standings aren’t [officially] set yet, but we’re going to be sitting in the third or fourth place seed. We’re fine with that.”

But before the Miners can think about the playoffs, they celebrated the eight seniors that occupy the team’s roster: Eric Henderson, Lance Jenkins, Xander Brickey, Daniel Hebert, Corey Klein, Kyle Walterson, Aiden Shaw and Joe Simmons.

Before the game, each of them lined up by their team’s bench as the PA announcer called out each of their names. They were given roses before posing for pictures with family members and friends on the ice.

It was a fitting ceremony to honor the special group that consists of three team captains.

“Next year we’re going to be losing eight seniors,” Angevine said. “That’s almost half the team. … Some of them have been playing with the program for four years. Some of them, it’s the first year. We’re just very grateful for all eight seniors and they’re going to be missed.”

Of that group, Shaw, Hebert, Walterson and Simmons all found the back of the net in Wednesday’s win.

Simmons’ goal was especially exciting for the team, as the senior defenseman doesn’t get as many scoring opportunities as some of his teammates. When he beat the goaltender in the third period, every Miner on the ice, excluding the goaltender, jumped on him against the boards in celebration.

The regular season may be over for the Miners, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be playing hockey until the playoffs. Most teams in the Utah High School Hockey League have a couple games remaining on their schedule, so in an effort to stay fresh on the ice, Angevine and the PCHS coaching staff have scheduled exhibition games through the end of January.

The Miners will find out more in those contests, but as of right now, they are feeling pretty good ahead of the postseason.

“I think that this has been a year of development and a year of growth,” Angevine said. “That’s not going to happen right away. We needed the full season to develop and grow. I think we’re right where we need to be going into playoffs. I think the lessons have been learned.

“We’ve had our heartaches. We’ve had our successes. We’re right where we need to be. We’re heading in confident. We’re heading in strong and we’re heading in full of momentum here.”