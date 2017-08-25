Miners host first region meet of season

The Park City High School boys' and girls' cross-country teams hosted their first meets of the season at Round Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Joining the Miners in the first competitive event of the season were fellow Region 11 teams Ogden, Bonneville, Juan Diego and Ben Lomond, while Stansbury and Tooele didn't attend.

Though the races provided head coach Steve Cuttitta and company a chance to evaluate their new competition, Wednesday proved to be more of a test run than anything.

"It was a meet for a lot of the kids just to give them a first meet," Cuttitta said. "We wanted to host a meet where we can walk them through and say, 'Hey, this is what a meet is like.' It was a smaller region meet, so it was a good opportunity to do that."

A sport where teams hope to earn the lowest score, Ogden secured the win on the girls' side by scoring 21 points, with Bonneville (47) and Park City (67) taking second and third places, respectively. In the boys' race, Bonneville cruised to the win with 23 points, with Ogden not far behind with 32. Park City finished in third place with 97 points.

Cuttitta admitted that he wasn't sure what to expect from some of teams in the new Region 11, but he believes they will offer some stiff competition.

"It's good to see where we need to be," Cuttitta said. "We're not there yet, but it's good to see who the competition is and where we stack up. We’ll be working on that and I think it's good motivation for both our guys' and our girls' teams."

The top Miner finisher in the girls' race, Samantha Herman, completed the course in 22:45.97, while Nick Burnz crossed the finish line first in the boys' race for Park City in 18:13.94.

"Samantha Herman ran great in her first race," Cuttitta said. "That was a nice surprise. … Nick Burnz has missed a lot of the summer playing soccer and doing stuff, but he actually ran really well for the first race."

Many of the Miners that Cuttitta hopes to be key contributors throughout the season, such as Liza Greene and Daisy Townsend, are battling through minor illnesses to get back to training. Meanwhile, some other varsity runners were told to take it a little bit easy, Cuttitta said. The head coach expects to have full teams giving full effort for the team's next meet on Friday.

"All in all, like we told them before the race, [the meet was] just a good snapshot to see where we were at on Aug. 23," Cuttitta said.

However, while Wednesday was used as a measuring stick early in the season, the road to the state championships in mid-October will get much tougher for the Miners, Cuttitta said.

"The next month is the biggest month for training," he continued. "From the end of August through the end of September, that's our big block when we really have to focus on the long runs and then we're getting into the speed workouts. … By the time we get to Oct. 1, we're thinking about region and then thinking about state.

Really, where we're at Oct. 1 will dictate kind of where we finish. There's not a lot of ground that can be made up in those last two weeks."

The Miners competed at Payson on Friday afternoon (the deadline for this issue passed before the meet started), but their next race will be on Sept. 6 in a Region 11 Invitational.