Miners shake off rust in wins over Skyline, East | ParkRecord.com

After taking a week off for Spring Break, the Park City High School boys' lacrosse team was back on the field last week for contests with Skyline and East.

And without playing in a competition setting for a while, a bit of sluggishness was to be expected from the Miners.

Having slightly low expectations, Head Coach James Meyer was still slightly disappointed with the amount of goals given up in Wednesday evening's 15-8 win over Skyline at Matt Knoop Field.

"We were a little rusty coming out," Meyer said. "Skyline is not a bad team, at all. We had just come back from spring break and had to kind of dial things back in. We gave up eight goals, which we weren't real happy about."

But Park City bounced back two days later when playing host to East at Dozier Field, jumping out to a 9-0 lead at halftime in its 14-4 shellacking of the Leopards.

Leading the way in Friday's win for the Miners were Dylan Bauer and Aiden Christensen, who both finished with four goals. Beau Pederson followed with three, while Kyle Walterson and Jack Mintz rounded out the scoring with two and one goals, respectively.

Park City is at its best when it spreads the scoring wealth, Meyer said, adding the strategy will prove to be useful when the postseason begins.

"Down the road, we're much harder to defend if more kids can score," Meyer said. "We're trying to be unselfish and be as complete of a team as we can be. What we've found is that if we can trust each other and move the ball well, we can score a lot of goals."

Though the Miners finished the week 2-0, it didn't go by without a scare. In the second quarter of the game against East, Pederson came up limp and clutching his knee. The star player for Park City, who already scored his three goals by this time, was in obvious pain and the crowd at Dozier Field went silent.

Pederson wouldn't play for the remainder of the game, but the Miners were able to muster up eight more goals in his absence. The good news, however, is that his knee was only hyperextended, the coaches believe, despite fearing the worst. They think the do-it-all player will be ready to go before the next game against Davis.

"He's a little dinged up, but we think he's going to be OK," Meyer said. "I think we are all breathing a sigh of relief, but you know, we'll see. We don't play until Friday night, so we have a little bit of time to get him healed up."

Park City proved that it can hold its own without Pederson in the lineup, but with the postseason a couple of weeks away, the Miners will want him back sooner rather than later.

Despite the injury scare, Meyer feels the team is in a good position moving forward.

"We're starting to understand what it takes to play at a very high level consistently," Meyer said. "We haven’t really done that for a full game yet, but we're close. I think that we have the opportunity to really put some things together here. The kids are really beginning to understand the sacrifice it will take for us to take it to the next level and that's wonderful."

Park City will return to action on Friday evening when it hosts Davis at Dozier Field. The game is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. It will also be the team's Senior Night.