Miners take second, prep for state championships | ParkRecord.com

The Park City High School Mountain biking team finished its fourth and final race of the regular season last weekend at Eagle Mountain.

What made this race unique was that athletes from both the North and South leagues were there. Due to the cancellation of the South Region’s second race in Vernal, a make-up race was set the same day as the North Region’s final competition. Students, however, still competed within their regional categories and were scored separately.

Although the categories weren’t combined, it still gave everyone a taste of how large the state championship race will be. Overall, the team was able to secure a close second place behind Skyline.

The course started on a dirt road that quickly turned to single track. The gradual uphill track wound through brush before it entered a short uphill road section. At the top of the hill, the course became single track, again. The single track section flowed well and had a couple fast corners. After a quick jaunt on a dirt road, it was followed by a two-mile section of dreamy downhill single track. To finish the lap, there was a fast dirt road that proved exciting as students raced towards the line.

With a lot of rain the night before, the course was sure to be on the wetter side. However, that wasn’t the case.

The sophomore and freshman boys’ race were the first to go and the trails proved to be in excellent condition. Henry Silverman came away with a third-place finish, while Chase Luettinger, Nash Batten, and Andrew Astill finished in fourth, sixth and eighth places, respectively.

The JV boys were next to go. After a tough race, Aidan Rasmussen crossed the finish line in third and took a step on the podium. A strong race from Robert Allison put him in 12th out of a field of 75 riders.

In the third wave, both girls and boys Varsity were out on course. Going into the boys Varsity race, Connor Patten was in the Leader’s Jersey with Matt Behrens in second overall. When it came down to a sprint between Patten, Behrens and a Davis rider, Behrens finished third with Patten in second.

In the girls race, Sienna Leger-Redel had a strong start and was able to lead the rest of the race, all the way to the top step on the podium. Despite sickness and an unlucky flat on the second lap, Amber Raby fought through and finished in 18th.

To finish of the day were the freshman, sophomore and JV girls. Mila Leger-Redel, Jenae Rasmussen, Grace Jenks and Anna Castro were able to secure four spots in the top 10, with first-, third-, fourth- and ninth-place finishes, respectively. In the freshman race, both Siri Ahern and Bretta Stangeland finished within the top 20.

Next up for the PCHS Mountain biking team are the state championship races in St. George, where the entire state will meet and battle for the state title.