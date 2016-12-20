Morgan to continue skiing career at New Hampshire | ParkRecord.com

For Maddie Morgan, a product of the Winter Sports School, it’s about experiencing new things. So when she signed her National Letter of Intent in November to continue her Nordic skiing career somewhere different at the University of New Hampshire, it wasn’t much of a shock.

“I kind of wanted to experience a different part of the country,” Morgan said. “Out east, it’s a lot different.”

Morgan always knew she wanted to continue ski at the collegiate level. She considered, but didn’t necessarily reach out to, schools such as the University of Vermont, Dartmouth College and Montana State University. In the end, she wanted to be a New Hampshire Wildcat.

“There’s a lot of stress off of my shoulders because now I get to know where I’m going next year instead of wondering like everyone else,” Morgan said. “It’s fun to be a part of something new in the future; to be able to move on and go somewhere else, somewhere new.”

Morgan cited the closeness of the members of the UNH Ski Team and the proximity of the campus to places such as the beach, the mountains and cities like Boston as reasons why she chose New Hampshire.

“As soon as I walked on campus, I recognized how unified and how close the team was,” Morgan said. “I hadn’t really seen a team like that before. … It’s a cute, little, quintessential college town. It’s great.”

While attending the Winter Sports School, Morgan competed for the Wasatch Nordic Ski Academy under the eye of Head Coach Bill Hokanson.

Last season, she competed at the USSA Junior National Championships (ninth place) in the Intermountain Division, as well as the U.S. Cross Country Championships, where she finished in 61st among many athletes already in college.

It was her performance at these events that convinced the Wildcats they wanted her to sign.

“Maddie’s performance at 2016 Junior Nationals showed us she was a Top-10 skier in the country in her age group,” UNH Head Coach Cory Schwartz said. “During her official visit, we saw an athlete who liked to train and had aspirations to continue skiing past college.

“We are excited to watch her continued growth this year with the Wasatch Club and look forward to her working with us next fall.”