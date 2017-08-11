National Ability Center and Clemson University partner | ParkRecord.com

The National Ability Center (NAC), in partnership with Clemson University, will host a team of professors and students from Institute of Physical Education Chiang Mai for an 8-day adaptive sports training from Aug. 3-11 at NAC's campus in Park City, UT.

The project, "Adaptive Sport for Social Change: An International Sports Project for Individuals with Disabilities" (ASSC) is funded by an International Sports Programming Initiative (ISPI), a cooperative agreement offered through the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs. The comprehensive training introduces participants to cycling, sled hockey, canoeing, kayaking, water-skiing, paddling, wheelchair tennis, rugby, basketball and challenge course activities.

The ASSC partnership plays an important role in ongoing international training programs provided by the National Ability Center and allows the organization to inspire individual achievement while creating a global impact for people of all abilities.

Since 1997, the National Ability Center has led the adaptive and Paralympic sports movement by providing sports training for all abilities across the globe including individuals from Indonesia, Spain and Italy. To further demonstrate international reach, the National Ability Center was recently involved in a worldwide mentoring program for two adaptive sport professionals from Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

"We are very excited to implement the ASSC to broaden awareness of adaptive sports and we look forward to helping people discover new possibilities in more communities around the world," said Meeche White, founder of NAC. "Through this partnership, we hope to help other countries replicate what we've built here by activating more training programs and developing more adaptive experiences."

The impact of Project ASSC will lead to a positive shift in perspective toward individuals with disabilities in Chiang Mai expanding community awareness, increasing education and enabling those living with various abilities to become fully active in community life. In March of 2018 a group of approximately 30 individuals from the U.S. United States including project coordinators, coaches, interns, chaperones and youth with disabilities will travel to Thailand to conduct a 6-day training course at the Institute of Physical Education Chiang Mai.

The National Ability Center plans to offer more training programs of this nature in the future and will continue to support Project ASSC with various initiatives. For more information on the National Ability Center, visit http://www.discovernac.org.