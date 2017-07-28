National Ability Center launches Challenge Course | ParkRecord.com

The National Ability Center, a leading organization dedicated to empowering individuals of all abilities through adventure sport, recreation and educational programs, launched an Open Adventure Challenge Course Climbs for entire community. The new program will be offered every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. until Aug. 31 and allows members of the local area to enjoy the recently renovated Challenge Course.

The National Ability Center invites individuals, pairs or larger groups to join in. To participate and secure a spot, climbers can register at http://www.discovernac.org in advance.

Unveiled on June 3, the ropes course was designed by one of the top five adaptive course builder in the U.S. and is fully customizable for families, school groups, veterans, agencies, camps and individuals of all abilities. A variety of challenges test strength and agility, while other focus on team building, leadership skills, boosting confidence and reinforcing self-esteem.

Feature elements of the course include, but are not limited to:

– Wheelchair Accessible Zip Line

– Wobbly Wheelchair Rafts

– Indiana Jones Wheelchair Bridge

– Tarzan Lodge Bridge

– Box Cars

– Stilts

– Starport

"Our challenge course offers a variety of experiential learning opportunities for all skill levels and abilities," said Program and Education Director Tracy Meier. "Being able to provide the community a first-hand, memorable experience on our campus, not only allows them to have fun, but gives us an opportunity to educate everyone on our life-changing mission, world-class facilities and program excellence."

The National Ability Center aims to open up other core recreational activities to the public in the future so long as resources and volunteers are available. Beyond the Open Adventure Challenge Course Climbs, community members can help athletes of all abilities by donating their time to National Ability Center's Stand Up Paddle Sport and Rock Climbing Programs.

To learn more about how to become a volunteer, email volunteer@discovernac.org. Volunteer and instructor training schedules for summer and fall 2017 are also available online.To sign up for the Open Adventure Challenge Course Climbs, visit http://www.discovernac.org/register. To become a volunteer, contact Lauren Willie at laurenw@discovernac.org