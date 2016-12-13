North Summit builds momentum in win over Park City | ParkRecord.com

The second night of the Park City Classic became the battle of first-year coaches when host Park City High School and North Summit High School took the court. By the end of the night, one coach had an impressive win to build from, while the other will go back to the drawing board.

The Braves scored 14 or more points in each quarter, including 17 in the first and last, to finish the two-day long boys’ basketball tournament with a 63-44 victory over the Miners.

“I just thought our kids came out and played really well together,” North Summit Head Coach Aaron Preece said. “They just seemed to distribute the ball well to each other. Defensively, they just got after it.”

North Summit had a well-balanced scoring attack, with four players scoring in double digits and a fifth at nine points. The Braves were led by Hayden Blonquist, who finished the game with 13 points, while Stockton Richins, Calvin Hunsaker and Tyler Coleman each finished with 12.

“For me, it was fun to watch,” Preece said. “That’s what’s good about these kids right now is they’re playing to win a ballgame. They aren’t really worried about who’s scoring and who’s getting this and that. They just want to make sure everyone’s successful and that’s been fun to watch.”

The Miners’ lone player with double-digit points was Spencer Zur with 13. The team struggled with holding on to the ball. One game removed from turning the ball over 26 times against South Summit, Park City committed 24 turnovers in this one.

“We need to focus on doing the little things right every day,” PCHS Head Coach Mike Doleac said. “Whether that’s taking care of the ball or being in the right place on defense, [we need to be] focusing on every little thing we do every day.”

The Braves also won their earlier game of the tournament against Rockwell High School, 64-37. For the weekend, they outscored their opponents 127-81 and gained two valuable wins early in the season. Currently, they are on a three-game winning streak heading into the big 32-team Flaming Gorge Classic tournament in Wyoming starting on Thursday.

Confidence is riding high among this group, and North Summit plans on riding this momentum for as long as possible.

“[The Park City Classic] was a boost of confidence for our kids,” Preece said. “Being the new coach with a whole new staff and program, this win was kind of just a big boost that we’re heading in the right direction and that maybe we can compete with all the other schools in our region.”

For Park City, however, Doleac and company know they are better than what they showed in that last game against North Summit. Despite the loss to South Summit on Friday, the Miners played a considerably better game and looked more like the Miners Doleac hopes to see moving forward.

“We’ve had tremendous effort and intensity from our guys every game and practice,” Doleac said. “I don’t think that was our team that showed up on Saturday night. … [We’re] going to be focused on dialing in the little things, taking care of the ball, being where we need to be on every possession and really focusing in on our mental preparation.”

Next up, the Braves will head to the Flaming Gorge Classic for the weekend, while Park City also hits the road for three consecutive away games against Taylorsville, Morgan and Juab High Schools in the next week and a half.