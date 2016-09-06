North Summit football falls to 0-3 with home loss | ParkRecord.com

The start to the 2016 season has been tough for the North Summit High School football team.

On Friday night, against 2A South foe Enterprise in Coalville, the Braves’ struggles continued. Big plays and turnovers doomed North Summit in a 26-19 loss, dropping the squad to 0-3 on the young season.

A pair of 70-yard plays — one an interception return for a touchdown and the other a long touchdown pass — fueled the Wolves to victory.

North Summit Coach Devin Smith said the Braves showed improvement from their first two losses of the season, but still need to do more to get the job done in the future.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “Even though I’m more pleased with how we played, I felt like we overall played well enough to win, but we’re just making mistakes that kill us that we can’t overcome. It’s not even always turnovers, though we had five turnovers this game.”

The Braves’ five turnovers led to short fields for the Wolves, who capitalized on the opportunities.

“Their average starting field position was our 45-yard line,” Smith said. “You’re going to make mistakes no matter what you’re doing in life, but you just have to limit them, which we didn’t do.”

Running backs Tristan Woolstenhulme (two) and Rand Pentz (one) accounted for North Summit’s three touchdowns on Friday night.

Smith said the blocking along the offensive line improved as the Braves made several offensive changes.

“We made some shakeups,” he said. “Logan Rex and Cole Peterson, who had been playing running back, moved to the line. They just really want to win. We started Wade Woolstenhulme at quarterback, too. It was his first game starting varsity. We’ll have some bugs to work out, but he played well.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for North Summit this week. The Braves will head to Beaver to take on the defending 2A state champions. Smith said he’ll be looking for his team to improve from Friday night’s loss.

“Everybody knows how tough Beaver is,” he said. “It looks like they’re the team to beat in 2A right now. We’ll go down there with the mindset of wanting to play our best and give ourselves a chance to win the game, but we’re also going to focus on getting ourselves better and do what we need to do to get better defensively and improve offensively.”

The Braves’ 2A North schedule doesn’t start until next week, so none of the team’s first three losses will matter when it comes to playoff seeding. Smith said that’s what he’s stressing to his players.

“That’s my biggest worry right now — keeping the kids engaged and not quitting mentally,” he said. “That’s easy to do and the easy road to take. I think they understand that, in the big picture, these games don’t count. We’re going to stay positive. I believe we can still be a really good football team, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

North Summit (0-3) will take on Beaver at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The Braves’ next home game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, against Summit Academy.